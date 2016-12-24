Mpulungu Harbour needs $35 million to modernise its infrastructure and enhance operations-Mutati

Zambia’s only port – Mpulungu Harbour is in need of an estimated 35 million dollars to modernise its infrastructure and enhance operations.

Mpulungu Harbour General Manager Davies Kaluba says infrastructure development at the harbour will enable it handle about three times its current capacity because of the potential to grow exports of products such as sugar.

Mr Kaluba says the harbour also exports into Burundi huge volumes of cement and clincker – a product used in the manufacturing of cement with last month’s exports exceeding 14-thousand tons.

Briefing a delegation of Ministers led by Finance Minister Felix Mutati who toured the harbour, Mr. Kaluba said the recent 5 million dollar investments into equipment by government has also enhanced its operations.

And Mr. Mutati has asked harbour management to quickly work on a project proposal and designs to access part of the 400-million euros under the COMESA Fund meant to improve trade in the region.

He said Zambia has a great opportunity to access the funds because it recently took over the COMESA Chairmanship.

The Minister added that the African Development Bank -ADB- is also keen on financing the Mpulungu harbour upgrade and the Nakonde road to improve trade.

He revealed that he had a bilateral meeting with Burundi’s Minister of Finance who is keen on boosting trade but stated that Zambia lacks sufficient capacity to export goods into that country.

Meanwhile Minister of Transport and Communications Brian Muchimba says government is undertaking a feasibility study to open up transport water ways between Zambia and Burundi.