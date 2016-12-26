Chief Nsamba appeals for to Govt to repair damaged School.

CHIEF Nsamba of Lunga District in Luapula Province has appealed to the

Government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU)

to quickly consider replacing a new roof at Mandwe Primary School in

his chiefdom,as the old one was completely blown by heavy down pour

that was experienced in the area a few weeks ago.

The chief said if the situatation is not addressed it would affect

the learning process of great number of pupils at that school.

In a telephone interview from his palace over the weekend, the

traditional leader explained that the heavy rain which was

experienced in his chiefdom about a week ago had left a trail of

destructions to both trees and buildings.

But he said he was extremely concerned with Mandwe Primary School

whose the entire roof was blown off leaving all learning materials

completely soaked and damaged.

“A few weeks ago we had a very bad hailstorms,which left a lot of

destructions to crops and many houses of our people. But our major

concern and cry is the school, because this is rain season and if it

can remain without a roof,pupils will have no where to learn once

schools opened in January,”he said.

He said Mandwe Primary school which is a two by one Classroom block

was catering for a good number of pupils,saying that unless something

was done soon the School it would not be opened and it will affect pupils.

“I visited the school and I can safely confirm that at the moment the

school has many problems. It needs new books and repair of a

roof,probably new iron sheets are needed there.

“The old roof was completely removed by the hailstorm and all iron

sheets were extensively damaged,this led to all learning materials

being soaked and damaged by the rains,”he said.

The chief stressed that Mandwe Primary School was a cardinal learning

institution in his chiefdom because even children from distant

villages were being catered for.