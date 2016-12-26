Chief Nsamba appeals for to Govt to repair damaged School.

CHIEF Nsamba of Lunga District in Luapula Province has appealed to the
Government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU)
to quickly consider replacing a new roof at Mandwe Primary School in
his chiefdom,as the old one was completely blown by heavy down pour
that was experienced in the area a few weeks ago.
The chief said if the situatation is not addressed it would affect
the learning process of great number of pupils at that school.
In a telephone interview from his palace over the weekend, the
traditional leader explained that the heavy rain which was
experienced in his chiefdom about a week ago had left a trail of
destructions to both trees and buildings.
But he said he was extremely concerned with Mandwe Primary School
whose the entire roof was blown off leaving all learning materials
completely soaked and damaged.
“A few weeks ago we had a very bad hailstorms,which left a lot of
destructions to crops and many houses of our people. But our major
concern and cry is the school, because this is rain season and if it
can remain without a roof,pupils will have no where to learn once
schools opened in January,”he said.
He said Mandwe Primary school which is a two by one Classroom block
was catering for a good number of pupils,saying that unless something
was done soon the School it would not be opened and it will affect pupils.
“I visited the school and I can safely confirm that at the moment the
school has many problems. It needs new books and repair of a
roof,probably new iron sheets are needed there.
“The old roof was completely removed by the hailstorm and all iron
sheets were extensively damaged,this led to all learning materials
being soaked and damaged by the rains,”he said.
The chief stressed that Mandwe Primary School was a cardinal learning
institution in his chiefdom because even children from distant
villages were being catered for.
