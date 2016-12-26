Ex-APR striker Bwalya warns Zanaco about opponents

Former Rwanda based Zambian striker Joseph Bwalya has tipped Zanaco ahead of their CAF Champions League preliminary round clash against APR in February.

Zanaco welcomes Rwandese giants APR in the first leg tie on 11th February in Lusaka before the return leg set for Kigali seven days later.

Bwalya, who played for APR from 2006 to 2007, said the Zambian champions should not underrate his old club.

The ex-Power Dynamos and Kabwe Warriors forward described APR as a well organised and professional club.

“APR is not a team to underrate. They play good football and have foreign players from DR Congo, Uganda and Kenya,” Bwalya said.

“People should know that coming from Rwanda does not make APR a weak team,” he noted.

Bwalya believes winning the first leg with a comfortable margin would be vital as Zanaco aspire to advance in the Champions League.

“They need to score more goals in the first leg. They must aim to score at least three goals here,” he noted.

“Zanaco must work hard in order to go far in the competition. I am confident they will perform well. They have a good side,” Bwalya said.

Winners of the Zanaco versus APR tie will face either Tanzania’s Young Africans coached by George Lwandamina or Ngaya de Mbe of the Comoros.