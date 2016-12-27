kawambwa woman stabs husband to death while 2 men commit suicide

A 43 year old woman of Kapatamoyo village in Sub-chief Mutondolo under
Chief Munkanta chiefdom in Kawambwa district in Luapula Province has been arrested for stabbing her husband to death using a knife.
Commissioner of Police for Luapula Province, Hudson Namachila has confirmed
the incident which happened around 20:00 hours on Christmas day and
identified the woman as Florence Chitalu.
Mr. Namachila said Chitalu stabbed the husband, Gideon Chanda, 51 with the
knife in the lower left side of the chest in retaliation after the deceased
lambasted her for accruing unnecessary debts without his approval.
ZANIS reports that the Police Commissioner said Chanda was immediately
rushed at Mufwaya clinic in the same area where he was pronounced dead upon
arrival.
He said the body of the deceased is lying in Kawambwa Hospital mortuary
awaiting postmortem while the accused who is also breastfeeding a one and
half year old baby is in police custody and will soon appear in court for
murder.
And the Luapula province Police Chief has also confirmed the suicide case
of a 17 year old boy of Muyembe village in Chief Munkanta’s area.
He named the boy as Bobo Chama who committed suicide on December 25th by
hanging himself in a mango tree at the neighbour’s house using the shoelace.
Mr. Namachila said police did not suspect any foul play and allowed the
family to bury the body on the same day.
In another development, atwenty six –year old man of Chipata District has also died after hanging himself as he was celebrating Christmas.
Chief Chanje of the Chewa people said on Monday that Luckson Soko of Bonzo village is believed to have hanged himself after picking up a quarrel with his relatives as he was celebrating Christmas.
Chief Chanje said Soko died on Sunday around 16:00 hours after hanging himself on a tree near the graveyard.
This is very saddening. It is clear that the woman had accrued debts due to high costs of living under the PF government. This in turn led to arguments and now we have lost a life due to PF’s lack of effective governance. People are so fed up and depressed with the current leadership especially in rurual areas. Now we have young people taking their own lives. this is sad.
Women killing is becoming to much under poor government,killing men to remain with assets.as for men hanging them selves I ninshi Nikita.
Lungu is cursed, why are women killing men during his tenure?
Deserving investigation. Some of these cases are due to mental illness – a common feature among women.
Society ought to educate itself on matters of this nature, on trends of this kind, on such ominously worrying patterns.
Murder or suicide is a personal matter that can be attributed to evil present in this world.
it is wrong to accuse anyone for it. we need to pray for the woman for her to repent.
God is merciful