kawambwa woman stabs husband to death while 2 men commit suicide

A 43 year old woman of Kapatamoyo village in Sub-chief Mutondolo under

Chief Munkanta chiefdom in Kawambwa district in Luapula Province has been arrested for stabbing her husband to death using a knife.

Commissioner of Police for Luapula Province, Hudson Namachila has confirmed

the incident which happened around 20:00 hours on Christmas day and

identified the woman as Florence Chitalu.

Mr. Namachila said Chitalu stabbed the husband, Gideon Chanda, 51 with the

knife in the lower left side of the chest in retaliation after the deceased

lambasted her for accruing unnecessary debts without his approval.

ZANIS reports that the Police Commissioner said Chanda was immediately

rushed at Mufwaya clinic in the same area where he was pronounced dead upon

arrival.

He said the body of the deceased is lying in Kawambwa Hospital mortuary

awaiting postmortem while the accused who is also breastfeeding a one and

half year old baby is in police custody and will soon appear in court for

murder.

And the Luapula province Police Chief has also confirmed the suicide case

of a 17 year old boy of Muyembe village in Chief Munkanta’s area.

He named the boy as Bobo Chama who committed suicide on December 25th by

hanging himself in a mango tree at the neighbour’s house using the shoelace.

Mr. Namachila said police did not suspect any foul play and allowed the

family to bury the body on the same day.

In another development, atwenty six –year old man of Chipata District has also died after hanging himself as he was celebrating Christmas.

Chief Chanje of the Chewa people said on Monday that Luckson Soko of Bonzo village is believed to have hanged himself after picking up a quarrel with his relatives as he was celebrating Christmas.

Chief Chanje said Soko died on Sunday around 16:00 hours after hanging himself on a tree near the graveyard.