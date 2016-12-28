Ten inmates escape from Sinazongwe police cell

ABOUT ten inmates have escaped from Sinazongwe police station cell after breaking

the wall.

The Police have since launched a man hunt to arrest the inmates and

called on members of the public to report if they see any of the

prisoners to the nearest Police Station.

Southern Province Police Commissioner Bonnie Kapeso said the inmates

broke the wall in the cells at the Sinazongwe Police station and thereafter

removed the bugler bars.

He said the incident happened during the Christmas holiday.

“Yes I can confirm about 10 inmates have escaped from Sinazongwe and

my appeal is to the members of the public if they notice any of them

they should report to the nearest police station,” he said.