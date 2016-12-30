Frequent User Discounts (FUDs) in Public Road Tolling introduced

Minister of housing and public infrastructure Ronald Chitotela has announced the introduction of frequent user discounts in the National road tolling phase 2 program to commence on 1st January.

In a statement Mr Chitotela noted that government has observed that toll sites placed on stretches less than 50 Kilometres between two towns or districts would be burdensome to frequent road users beyond the 10 KM radius who may have to pay a higher premium to use the road on a regular basis.

He said this would lead to reluctance to pay by such a category of road users.

Mr Chitotela says this is a Value proposition for customers (or road users) which will allow Discounts for the frequent users of a specific toll station.

He says the frequent user discount facility will operate ELIGIBILITY FOR FREQUENT USER DISCOUNTS RATE frequent user discounts rate 2hich shall be 25 percent of the nominal rates contained in Tariff A I. E. 1 (A) and 2 (C) that is ZMW 5.00 and ZMW 10.00 meaningnthat vehicles eligible for this value proposition shall enjoy up to 75 percent rebate in form of frequent user discounts for each passage within a prescribed period.

And AUTOMATIC COMPUTATION OF FREQUENT USER DISCOUNTS which means The whole process of frequent User Discounts shall be administered automatically through the tolling system. The software shall identify each vehicle and mark a unique code based on its registration.

And lastly RELIEF ON FREQUENT USERS OF TOLLED ROADS, he said Government believes that the burden of paying frequently for using the tolled roads due to being domiciled in a 10 kilometre radius or locality of places will be equitably lifted.