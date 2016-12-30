Copperbelt recorded an increase in divorce cases in 2016-YMCA

THE Young Women Christian Association (YMCA) on Copperbelt has said
the region recorded an increase of divorce cases than ever
before in 2016
YMCA Copperbelt region coordinator Sharon Chisanga said in an interview in
Kalulushi that by the end of 2016 working period her officer
had received and recorded many reports on divorce cases.
Ms Chisanga regretted that most separated couples had young children
who were now suffering since they were left in the custody of their
mothers with less means of income.
She cited excessive drunkenness and extra marital affairs
by men as some of the cases that her officer had heard as reasons of
divorcing.
“It is saddening to find that many married people with children would
resort to divorce on trivial matters leaving their children and other
siblings suffering,”she said.
She urged married men to always think of themselves as responsible
people ,breadwinners of their nuclear and extended families,and to
observe their dealings.
Ms Chisanga has since appealed to all church leaders, marriage
counselors, and elderly persons to put more efforts in admonishing young
couples on maintain their marriages.
She also called on young men to desist from some petty trends that
would ruin their marriages and subsequently their future.
She noted that in this modern era most young men were simply being
influenced by their colleagues at places of work and start behaving
unreasonably.
” As an organization we,always advise couples to learn how to solve
their disputes in amicable ways and continue staying together for the
better future of their children,even other siblings that they look
after,”Ms Chisanga said.
