Copperbelt recorded an increase in divorce cases in 2016-YMCA

THE Young Women Christian Association (YMCA) on Copperbelt has said

the region recorded an increase of divorce cases than ever

before in 2016

YMCA Copperbelt region coordinator Sharon Chisanga said in an interview in

Kalulushi that by the end of 2016 working period her officer

had received and recorded many reports on divorce cases.

Ms Chisanga regretted that most separated couples had young children

who were now suffering since they were left in the custody of their

mothers with less means of income.

She cited excessive drunkenness and extra marital affairs

by men as some of the cases that her officer had heard as reasons of

divorcing.

“It is saddening to find that many married people with children would

resort to divorce on trivial matters leaving their children and other

siblings suffering,”she said.

She urged married men to always think of themselves as responsible

people ,breadwinners of their nuclear and extended families,and to

observe their dealings.

Ms Chisanga has since appealed to all church leaders, marriage

counselors, and elderly persons to put more efforts in admonishing young

couples on maintain their marriages.

She also called on young men to desist from some petty trends that

would ruin their marriages and subsequently their future.

She noted that in this modern era most young men were simply being

influenced by their colleagues at places of work and start behaving

unreasonably.

” As an organization we,always advise couples to learn how to solve

their disputes in amicable ways and continue staying together for the

better future of their children,even other siblings that they look

after,”Ms Chisanga said.