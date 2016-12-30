PF Youths declare Edgar Lungu as the sole candidate for the 2021 General Elections

THE Patriotic Front (PF) youths has declared President Edgar Lungu as the sole candidate for the 2021 general elections and has warned some senior party officials scheming to take up the leadership of the governing party that they risk being flushed out before the next general elections.
The governing party has also declared war against Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili and former deputy chairman for elections Kelvin Bwalya Fube for having rebelled against the governing party.
PF youths from eight districts in Lusaka have vowed that both Mr Kambwili and Mr Fube would not be allowed to challenge President Edgar Lungu or contest any of the positions during the party convention in 2018 because the duo had exhibited rebellious conduct towards the party leadership.
The PF youths from Lusaka, Luangwa, Kafue, Chilanga, Chongwe, Shibuyungi and Chirundu have declared to have all the rebellious leaders and members flushed out of the party for allegedly abrogating the constitution and agitating confu-sion in the party.
Speaking during a joint press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Lusaka Province Chairman Hollace Longwe said the youths in the Province had observed with dismay that there were certain people who had openly exhibited rebellious behaviour to-wards the PF and its leadership and had been issuing reckless media statements without clearance from relevant authorities.
He said the Lusaka province had identified the rebels in the party claiming that some leaders were no longer in good standing with the governing party and could not, therefore, continue enjoying the membership of the PF.
“These rebels have been calling for premature elections within the party when elections were conducted last year. So these are rebels and not in good standing with the party.
We have been watching them and have been issuing reckless media statements about elections. They have exhibited all the traits of rebels and we shall flush them out. For us in the PF, Presi-dent Edgar Lungu remains the sole candidate for the 2021 general elections,” Mr Longwe said.
Mr Longwe alleged that some leaders in the PF were involved in covert and clandestine activities by holding dark corner meetings without the blessings of the party.
“When you are called a rebel, He said the party had elections last year and it was unac-ceptable for any member to start calling for elections or con-ferences now because the period was not yet ripe.
“…as a province, we support President Lungu and whatever directives he gives, the province will follow. We support the secretary general Davis Mwila so far he has been fighting for the cause of the party,” he said
And the nonsense begins…
Great news …..not
Zambians are ignorant so this is not impossible
Thanks
BB2014
Even Kaunda was thot to be wamuyaya…..I will blame this on Edgar if he doesnt rebuke these guys
This mentality went out with the UNIP era.
That is very good of the PF youths.
Their colleagues in UPND have been stack with HH for more than a decade now.
Am sure even in 2021 the UPND youths will again, as usual, relentlessly carry HH to the polls.
The UPND youths have been doing the same thing for the past more than 10 years, expecting different results.
At least for PF youths want to do the same thing expecting the same result.
Well, many of these youths were not yet born in Kaunda era, therefore, please do not blame Kaunda for the bad behavior of these dunderheads, blame someone else.
The problem these people take any effort to analyze situation and make their decisions, instead they go by the masses. As a long as one buys them chibuku, he becomes wamuyaya.
As useless as their leader EL, These PF thugs need locking up, Just because they are benefiting from running markets and bus stations s they want this lawlessness to carry on because they know that with vision-less EL in charge they are untouchable.
Mr. Longwe, for all I know your Origins are Malawi and you have np right trying to promote ‘Wamuyayaya’ tactics here. Stop the rot and if you are a Kamuzu descendant go back to Dzaleka where you may be tolerated.
…iyoyine press briefing…..was there no question time..??…to ask the gullible ignorant youths if Chagwa is eligible to stand in 2021…and our learned scribers sat there ndwi until the end of the briefing…??…immediately the youths brought out their ignorance of Chagwa standing in 2021, the scribers were supposed to switch off their recorders…withdraw microphones and get the hell out of that nonsense….I blame the journalist for bringing this trash as news…
PF Youths are confused, 2021 is for Felix Mutati. Edgar Lungu kulibe 3rd term, that’s why Mutati is MMD President and Minister of Finance, the only MP whose calls the shots in Government. If Edgar, want money he has to ask Mutati, if Inonge wants money she has to ask Mutati, this man is the candidate for 2021 watch the space. As it is MMD MPs and Ministers owe allegiance to Edgar just for appointments but to Mutati for 2021 and financing. Even Kabwili’s fight with Bowman is useless as the man controlling Lusambo is Mutati as MMD President and that’s why he wont give up the position while he is Finance Minister. Edgar will be so shocked that his 3rd term bid will fall hard like FTJ’s because MMD is calling the shots!
Which third term?
Are you able to define what you mean by third term?
ECL is very legible to stand in 2021.
The only term ECL has is the current one. The 1.5 years he ruled was not a term
Look, the constitution states clearly that:
‘where a person completes another person’s term, the period he/she rules shall considered a term if it is 3 years or more’.
Thus, the 1.5 years was not a term and he is just starting his first term now. 2021 will only be the second term for him to contest.
HH can hope for 2026, when he will meet a new person on the seen. This is for those that are worried for him.
SO THESE MANGUAMS THINK PF IS ONLY IN LUSAKA? WHAT ABOUT ALL THE OTHER REGIONS WHERE PEOPLE HAVE ISSUE WITH THE CURRENT LEADERSHIP? CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI IS RIGHT!!! OBVIOUSLY THE “UPPER-MWAMBAS ” WILL TRY TO SILENCE HIM OR YET STILL TRY TO BUY HIM OUT. I GUESS THIS IS WHERE WE FIND OUT IF KAMBWILI IS MAN OR MOUSE. THIS IS WHEN PUSH COMES TO SHOVE. ONLY REAL PRINCIPLES STAND THIS KIND OF TEST. THAT IS WHY DESPITE WHAT THE OUTCOME OF THE PAST ELECTION WAS A LOT OF US STILL RESPECT GBM. THE MAN STANDS HIS GROUND. KAMBWILI ARE YOU “MAN OR MOUSE”?
It appears Mr Longwe has no ambition because if he had, he would know that in order for him to rise in PF, people must keep moving up or out. If ECL doesn’t step aside, it means, no one else moves in their positions, so Mr Longwe will forever be provincial chairman. People need to have ambition and be bold enough to follow it.
Is political life all about elections??? Barely 5 months after last elections, and you are already dreaming about the next elections!!!!
Sure? OK, but these “PF youths” will be so drunk tomorrow night they will forget about it by the 1st.
Don’t believe me? Wait and see how many more times they make a similar (or even contradictory?) declaration between now and 2021. This really doesn’t deserve to be news. Next!
One time! One EL is the man, 2021 its Edgar v hmmmm maybe Sinkamba…Hungry Hyena and GBV are non issues that belong elsewhere far from politics, they are good for cattle rustling and paying tuma maliongos to steal maize from commercial farmers.
More rubbish in this God forsaken country. This is all Lungu’s doing. He wants us to forget that he is a Chiimbwi Without A Plan. There will be no progress in our country with Pa Fipuba in government.
And the nonsense goes on. This country is in serious need of redemption from this PF rubbish otherwise we are all doomed.
