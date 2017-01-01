President Lungu expects ERB to reduce fuel prices in due course



President Edgar Lungu has announced that he expects the Energy Regulation Board to reduce fuel prices in due course.

President Lungu said a favourable pronouncement on fuel prices will help cushion the consume.

He said explained that in October last year, cabinet approved the removal of fuel subsidies in order to ensure that financial resources are channelled to productive sectors of the economy.

President Lungu said government is committed to passing benefits that may accrue from favourable pricing variables, principally the cost of petroleum products and the exchange rate.

This is contained in President Lungu’s new year message to the nation.

“Given the stability in the exchange for most of 2016, it is my expectation that the Energy Regulation Board will in due course be making a favourable pronouncement that will help cushion the consumer,” President Lungu said.

President Lungu said it is imperative that Zambians embrace the austerity measures that his government has put in place.

“The measures may be painful today and make the future look bleak, but the rewards will benefit everyone tomorrow and beyond. As a nation, we must cultivate a positive attitude and hold out hope for the future.

With god’s help and unity of purpose, we will succeed in developing our motherland.”

He said during the year 2017, Government, will strive to achieve positive growth in the economy, which should generate more job opportunities, especially for our youth.

“We are confident that with the bold steps being taken to manage the fiscal and monetary policies designed to address these challenges, the nation will be more resilient to domestic and external shocks,” President Lungu said.