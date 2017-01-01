HH thanks the Church for Praying for Zambia

United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has thanked the Church throughout the country for praying for the nation during the many challenges Zambians faced in 2016.

In his New Year message to Zambians, Mr. Hichilema hopes that that this will be upheld this year 2017 and beyond as it gratifies the Lord, God through his son Jesus Christ.

Mr. Hichilema has reminded Zambians that God is not yet done blessing each of them, as he will continue doing so all the way through 2017 and years to come.

He has furthermore encouraged Zambians to continue praying unceasingly as well as praying for those who treat them as enemies.

He has also encouraged Zambians to forgive one another as the Bible encourages people to forgive one another just like God forgives them when they do something wrong.

Mr. Hichilema has advised Zambians to take a moment and thank God for His grace in last year.