Kola and Luchanga fail to spark in Ra’anana defeat

Strikers Conlyde Luchanga and Rodgers Kola failed to spark on Saturday a Hapoel Ra’anana were hammered 3-0 at home by Ironi Kiryat Shmona.

Kola started against his former club but was substituted in the 46th minute with the visitors leading 1-10 at the break.

Luchanga came in the 76th minute just two minutes after 5th placed Shmona had scored their final goal.

Kola and Luchanga have yet to find the target in 11 and four league games played respectively at the end of round 16 of fixtures in the 2016/2017 Israel campaign.

Defender Emmanuel Mbola played the full 90 minutes for 9th placed Ra’anana.