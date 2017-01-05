Army worms issue not small Kampyongo tells Dr Mumba

Government has found very shocking, remarks attributed to Dr. Nevers Mumba that the problem of army worms are a small issue and that the biggest army worm is President Lungu who has destroyed the future and destiny of the country.

Acting Information and Broadcasting Services and Chief Government Spokesperson Minister Stephen Kampyongo said the remarks are not only derogatory and mischievous in their natural meaning, but are also demeaning to President Lungu and Zambians who voted for him.

Mr Kampyongo noted that it is surprising that that Dr. Mumba, who has been eyeing the biggest office in the land said army worms are a small issue, even by his standards.

He said Zambians know the impact of army worms on the farmers and the nation at large is huge and as a former Vice President, Dr. Mumba, who once headed the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit, should know better.

“The Patriotic Front was voted into office by the Zambian people and, therefore, no amount of denigration of the President and his Government will sway them away from the performing Government of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” he said

Mr Kampyongo who is also Home Affairs Minister said to insult President Lungu is, therefore, tantamount to insulting the intelligence of the millions of Zambians who voted him into office for the second time.

He pointed out that the PF was given a fresh mandate only five months ago; therefore, to say that President Lungu has destroyed the future and destiny of Zambians in as much as the army worms are destroying crops is a fallacy of the worst kind.

The acting chief Government Spokesperson said if President Lungu was not a serious leader, as Dr.Mumba, the people of Zambia would not have given him another mandate.

He, therefore, said it is difficult to understand which constituency Dr. Mumba represents, having self-destroyed his political career

“Just to refresh memories of Zambians, since he left the pulpit, Dr.Mumba has jumped from one political party to another; not to improve the lives of Zambians, but to ensure that he attains the highest office in the land. It is this propensity and appetite for power which has turned him into a political chancer,” Mr Kampyongo noted.

He said not long ago, Dr.Mumba even attempted to stand on a PF ticket in Chinsali.

“Earlier, under the Presidency of the late Dr. Levy Patrick Mwanawasa, he was disgracefully dismissed as Vice President for failure to understand the realms of his role. And Zambians are also aware that during his stint as Zambia’s High Commissioner to Canada under President Rupiah Banda, Dr.Mumba left a questionable legacy,” he said.

He said as MMD President, he drove the party to the verge of extinction and today, Dr. Mumba is an avid supporter of the UPND, and one won’t be wrong to predict that very soon, his marriage of convenience with the UPND leadership will be history, once he finds another opportunity.

Mr Kamptyongo called on Zambians to dismiss Dr. Mumba‘s derogatory utterances with the contempt they deserve because his political record does not inspire people’s confidence.

He said to the contrary, Zambians should be proud of President Lungu’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that crops are protected from the menacing army worms and that there is food security in the country.

“Indeed, it’s only Dr.Mumba who is an island as many Zambians of different backgrounds have organized themselves to ensure that army worms are eradicated,” Kampyongo said.

It is also only Dr.Mumba who is playing the ‘ostrich’ by trivialising the scale and magnitude of the problem being posed by army worms.