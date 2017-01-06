Another Bus Accident During the Day time, Driver injured

A road traffic accident involving a Power Tools Bus registration number ACK 143 and a truck with unknown registration number occurred at Chalata area in Mkushi district today around 12:00 Hours.
The driver of the truck tried to overtake the Power Tools Bus but only realised later that there was a broken down truck ahead of him.
He then abruptly joined in, right in front of the Power Tools Bus which hit into the truck’s rear side.
The driver of the Power Tools Bus sustained minor injuries but the rest of the passengers were not injured.
Severe damages were recorded on the two vehicles.
The Power Tools Bus services management managed to secure another bus for the passengers who were proceeding to Nakonde.
The Road Transport and Safety Agency in December recently banned public buses from travelling at night in an attempt to limit the number of road accidents.
The move has however been received with mixed feelings prompting the agency to set up a task force to investigate the implication of the new statutory instrument on night travel.
The task force will soon start holding public sittings where members of the public and relevant stakeholders can make submissions.
What are you trying to say ba LT? Ati during the day?
LT is becoming sensational with their alarmist titles. Lusaka Times stop.
Kwena chachine this is sensationalist. No accident che palibe anafa but they make it like its a big big story
To sad but thank God they were no loss of life now coming to the issue of barning vehicles moving at night .RATSA did not ment that if buses moves a day light accident can’t not happend no what the were looking at is to reduce accidents because drivers dosent relax niether have enough rest or sleep accident is accident it’s un planned thing
Driver causes an accident, ati awe it’s satana. Why then not talk to satana to make them stop? In the mean while we need to be jailing drivers until satana responds positively.
You are not funny, we lost valuable Zambian lives in those crashes. Please comment constructively.
If it was night time people would have died. God is great no death.
Amen my wise Lusaka Times blogger. We need more like you, happy New Year and may God bless you.
See, due to greater visibility a disaster was averted. Dual carriage freeways is the only way to go. This is great for starting a new year. Last year was miserable with all the bus accidents and carnage. Blessings LT family.
The problem is not the time the accidents are occurring but other issues such as wrong parking and no laybys along the roads. If we had many lay bys, broken down vehicles would make use of such instead of stopping right in the roads. Besides there are unbelievable potholes that seem to have been made on purpose and nobody cares to take care of them.
It was silly to ban night driving in the first place. Very retrogressive. LT thinks so too. We compliment each other on this one.
Our roads are too narrow! We are still using ancient standards. Overtaking another vehicle should not be a matter of life and death. The roads must be wide enough to accommodate minimum 4 vehicles placed side by side. Driving on Botswana, Namibian and South African roads is such an enjoyable thing. The roads are wider. The attitudes are good. When you see a vehicle coming from behind and is moving faster than you, our friends move to the outermost end of the road to allow you enough room to pass. This is not the case on our roads. There is no curtesy. Some increase speed the time you want to overtake. It is such primitive attitudes that will continue causing trouble on our roads. Dual carriage ways are good but not the ultimate solution.
We have dual carriage ways in Zambia but most drivers don’t know how to use them. Most drivers don’t know the difference between the inner fast lane and the slow outer lane. It comes down to bad attitude in most cases. It has very little to do with ignorance.