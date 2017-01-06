Another Bus Accident During the Day time, Driver injured

A road traffic accident involving a Power Tools Bus registration number ACK 143 and a truck with unknown registration number occurred at Chalata area in Mkushi district today around 12:00 Hours.

The driver of the truck tried to overtake the Power Tools Bus but only realised later that there was a broken down truck ahead of him.

He then abruptly joined in, right in front of the Power Tools Bus which hit into the truck’s rear side.

The driver of the Power Tools Bus sustained minor injuries but the rest of the passengers were not injured.

Severe damages were recorded on the two vehicles.

The Power Tools Bus services management managed to secure another bus for the passengers who were proceeding to Nakonde.

The Road Transport and Safety Agency in December recently banned public buses from travelling at night in an attempt to limit the number of road accidents.

The move has however been received with mixed feelings prompting the agency to set up a task force to investigate the implication of the new statutory instrument on night travel.

The task force will soon start holding public sittings where members of the public and relevant stakeholders can make submissions.