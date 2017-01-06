Copperbelt Minister Lusambo and Katanga Governor resolve Kasumbalesa stand-off, trucks begin crossing



Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo today held a meeting with officials from the neighbouring Katanga Province in the D.R.C to resolve a stand-off at Kasumbalesa boarder post which saw drivers from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region pack their trucks.

More than 500 trucks from the SADC region had been marooned at Kasumbalesa boarder following harassment by Congolese nationals.

The drivers from SADC countries such as Tanzania, Botswana and South Africa had stopped crossing into the D.R.C citing security concerns.

This came to light when Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo visited the boarder town of Chililabombwe following reports of the impasse.

But the meeting between Mr. Lusambo and Lower Katanga Governor Jean Claude Kazembe Musonda resolved that the security situation on the Congolese side of the boarder will be enhanced.

The meeting also agreed that the Congolese Government will start conducting patrols from Kasumbalesa to Lubumbashi to Kolwezi to ensure safety of the truck drivers.

After the meeting, Mr Lusambo and the Katanga Lower Governor addressed the truck drivers and assured them of the two Government’s commitment to ensuring smooth flow of trade at the boarder.

“This is not a DRC- Zambia issue, it is a regional issue. As Government we are saddened that we have this situation at Kasumbalesa. We have to come up with a lasting solution by creating a dry port at the boarder so that we can sort out these challenges. Our people have been having this harassment for some time. As government we are geared to sort out this issue,” he said.

Mr Lusambo also cautioned the drivers to conduct their work in a professional manner when in Congo and desist from extra activities that may bring them into conflict with the law.

The two officials then went to physically inspect and ensure that trucks start crossing over.

And Chililabombwe District Commissioner Paul Mulenga said the SADC drivers had parked their trucks for fear of being harassed or killed by Congolese nationals.

Mr Mulenga said despite a meeting being convened on Tuesday this week with authorities from the DRC, a fracas ensured with some trucks being damaged and a Congolese police officer being killed forcing the drivers to seek protection on the Zambian side.

He said the truck drivers are being attacked in four different locations on the Congolese side in full view of the police.