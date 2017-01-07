Luapula PS says he will be paying his rentals from his salary and not Government coffers

Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Buleti Nsemukila sets the tone by paying house rentals from his salary.

Dr. Nsemukila said he did not want to continue mounting pressure on government coffers for his house rentals because there has been a growing bill for VIP rentals in the Province which was becoming unsustainable.

He said there were still huge amounts to settle at some lodges in the Province where former leaders were staying while the rehabilitation of VIP houses were also gobbling huge sums of money when such VIP move out of the Province.

Dr. Nsemukila speaking during the Senior Management meeting for Heads of Government Departments in Mansa said being a civil servant, he was getting housing allowance as part of his salary which he will be using to pay for his house rentals.

He said he had taken the decision to pay for his house rentals from his salary because Government policy is not to pay for accommodation but give housing allowance for officers to find their own accommodation.

The Permanent secretary said he moved out of the Lodge where he was initially accommodated to his own privately arranged house premises because he realized that the Bill at the Lodge was bound to grow and continue to create pressure on the already overstretched financial resources at the Provincial Administration.

Meanwhile, Dr Buleti Nsemukila has called on Provincial Heads of Government Departments to start holding monthly meetings with their Districts Heads of Departments for sharing information in order to think together on work and implementation plans for the sectors.

Dr. Nsemukila said there is need to strengthen structures and systems if Departments are going to deliver services to the people.

He said it is important to budget for the monthly meetings so that officers from Districts could be coming to the Provincial centre once a month to share notes, information and experiences on strengths, weaknesses, challenges, fears, threats and opportunities from their Districts which should eventually trickle into the Provincial Senior Management meetings for discussion.

Dr. Nsemukila speaking during the first 2017 Senior management meeting for Heads of Government Departments in Mansa added that the same issues could also be brought forward to the attention of the policy makers during the Provincial Development Coordinating Committee meetings which will be attended by all members of parliament in the province including the Provincial Minister.

The Permanent Secretary disclosed that it is a good idea for members of parliament to be attending the PDCC meetings because they are champions of development at policy making level who need to understand the issues affecting their people in their respective constituencies.

He added that it is through such fora that MPs could have an opportunity to generate parliamentary statements from the Province for a health debate on the floor of the house because currently the debates have been centrally generated.