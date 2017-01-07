President Lungu does NOT qualify to stand in 2021-Elias Munshya



A Zambian lawyer based in Canada has charged that President Edgar Lungu is not eligible to stand for presidency in 2021.

Elias Munshya said President Lungu must vacate office in 2021as he does not qualify to recontest.

Mr Munshya said it is absurd to claim that President Lungu can use the privilege of the 2016 constitution to prolong hi stay in office.

“Zambia is a going concern. It is a state. The 1991 Constitution amended in 1996 and in 2016 did not abolish the republic and start afresh. The question is not just about is the law now, but rather what was the law then. President Lungu can’t use what is the law now to justify an assault on what was the law then,” Mr Munshya said.

He added, “For example, Constitution 2016 introduced dual nationality. However, the introduction of dual nationality in 2016 doesn’t retroactively confer dual nationality on anybody before 2016.”

“With regard to Mr. Edgar Lungu Constitution 1996 stated that his election in 2015 was a term of office. He is bound by that law. He can’t rely on Constitution 2016. Constitution 2016 has nothing to do with what was happening when Mr. Lungu commenced his term in 2015 and it cannot cancel that term.”

He added, “Mr. Lungu knew or ought to have known what he was getting himself in when he ran for office in 2015. He can’t claim the privilege of Constitution 2016. He must vacate office in 2021. He isn’t eligible to stand again as stated by Constitution 1996.”