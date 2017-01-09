CTPD demands that Government states its position on Malawi maize scandal

The Centre for Trade policy and Development has called on government to state its position in the Malawi maize gate scandal.

CTPD Acting Executive Director Isaac Mwaipopo said the organisation finds the revelations shared by Malawi’s Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Development citing Zambia’s president and the Minister of Agriculture to have been at the centre of the deal quite worrying.

Mr Mwaipopo said CTPD calls for the government of Zambia to explain to the public what really transpired saying this is a transaction that was actually done at a time that Zambia had banned the exportation of maize on the understanding that the country was building reserves that would help the country meet its local consumption demand.

“Further, the fact that Malawi has instituted an inquiry in to the case indicates that there could have been under hand methods in procuring the maize from Zambia. It will be wise for the Zambian Government to also come out and explain to the public what transpired as we all know that maize is Zambia’s staple food and anything that concerns the commodity, concerns every citizen,” Mr Mwaipopo said.

He further called for enhanced transparency in all government procurement process saying this is key towards enhancing investor confidence.

“The ongoing maize scam has the potential to discourage private sector investments into the agriculture sector,” Mr Mwaipopo said.