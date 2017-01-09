President Edgar Lungu has said that Zambia remains indebted to the Chinese government for its continued assistance. President Lungu said that Zambia has continued to benefit from the relationship with China through assistance and investments.
The President said that Zambia has so far recorded over five billion US dollars of Chinese investment from 320 companies that have created over five thousand jobs. The President was speaking when he held talks with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi at State House.
The President disclosed that it is for this reason that government has started implementing projects under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation -FOCAC- Summit which was held in Johannesburg, South Africa in December, 2015.
Meanwhile, President Lungu has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping for a state visit to Zambia at the convenience of both leaders. The President said that the Chinese leaders’ visit to Zambia will further cement the two countries’ relationship.
President Lungu also said that government was grateful for the support China has shown towards the construction of a Conference Centre in Zambia for hosting of the African Union Summit in 2022.
Mr. Wang has since concluded his two day official visit to Zambia and has proceeded to Tanzania on a similar visit. The Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister was in Zambia as Special Envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
