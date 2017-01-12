Housing deficit needs to be addressed- Chitotela

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela says government has an urgent task to develop basic housing in urban areas to deal with the current accommodation deficit.

Mr Chitotela says urbanization is putting pressure on housing, water, and sanitation.

He says government desires to ensure that 80 per cent of the people living in cities have decent shelter and clean water by 2030.

Speaking during the Zambia-Japan public private conference for high quality infrastructure in Lusaka, Mr Chitotela said current infrastructure will make doing business easy while reducing poverty.

He said government has done a lot in the road sector and is aiming to do even better.

And Mr Chitotela said government will continue investing in energy to meet the demand that economy is exerting on the sector.

At the same function, Japanese Ministry of Lands, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Counsellor for Global Strategies Mori Takehiko said infrastructure is key to sustainable development.

Mr Mori also said transfer of technology will enable locals maintain their own infrastructure.