Janza is new Red Arrows coach

Former Chipolopolo copach Hounour Janza has bounced back in the football fraternity as new Red Arrows coach.

This was after the Zambia Airforce sponsored side requested the services of Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Technical Director Honour Janza to be their head coach.

This means the position of Technical Director will be vacant if Janza leaves.

ZANIS reports that FAZ Deputy General Secretary Lombe Mbalashi confirmed the development in a statement issued in Lusaka yesterday.

Mbalashi said the Association has made a request to world football governing body, Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to support it technically after Janza’s departure.

“Red Arrows have requested the services of FAZ Technical Director Janza to become their Head Coach.

” This means the key position will be vacant when he leaves but a request to FIFA has been made to support our Association with technical support,” Mbalashi said.

Janza was appointed as Chipolopolo coach in August 2014 after the departure of Frenchman Patrice Beaumelle ..

He was in charge of the team at the Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea where the team suffered a first-round elimination.

Janza holds a Uefa ‘B’ coaching licence, a Confederation of African Football (CAF) ‘A’ licence and is an elite coach’s instructor for the continent’s governing body.

And Mbalashi has disclosed that a youth and women’s football summit would be held in Johannesburg, South Africa in February.

Zambia would be among 15 countries that include Turkey, Sweden and a few from Council of Southern Africa Football Associations, COSAFA.

Meanwhile, FAZ President Andrew Kamanga met with FIFA President Gianni Antino in Zurich at FIFA headquarters this week.

According to the same statment, the duo discussed among other things constitutional amendments to be undertaken by March 30, this year and technical assistance for football development.

FIFA projects to slash the Electoral College from the current 350 to about 80 adding that the reduction would no way disadvantage FAZ members.

The FAZ Deputy GS pointed out that the Association would continue updating its members and stakeholders on the various development and initiatives at FAZ.