Kambwili accuses O.P of threatening his witnesses as his disciplinary hearing is postponed

The Patriotic Front Central Committee disciplinary hearing committee against Chishimba Kambwili has been rescheduled it to another day until his witnesses arrive in Lusaka.
And Dr Kambwili has claimed that his witnesses were intimidated and threatened, and licences for bus owners that intended to carry them, threatened with suspension by officers from the Zambia Intelligence Security Service (ZISS).
Dr Kambwili wrote on his Facebook page that “The disciplinary hearing that was meant to take place today has been postponed to Monday 16th January”.
“This is due to the fact that our witnesses did not manage to come from Luanshya because of rampant intimidation, the bus operators we hired to ferry them to Lusaka were called by suspected OP officials and they were threatened to say if you ferry those witnesses you risk having your licenses revoked, we made alternative plans which too got chopped by OP officials, they told the operators that their buses would be impounded with zero chance of them been released”.
“For this reason the witnesses could not show up to testify and we requested that the case be heard once all witnesses arrive,” he wrote.
PF Secretary General Davies Mwila charged Dr Kambwili with a raft of charges that included accusing him of threatening Luanshya Mayor, Nathan Chanda.
Dr Kambwili is also charged with slandering the Luanshya Mayor who he has been publicly accusing of bewitching him.
He was given seven days in which to respond to the charges against him to which he responded by denying the charges.
The Central Committee has since been convened a disciplinary hearing to deal with the matter.
Jokers! What a bunch of losers! They are destroyed a party late MC Sata worked so hard to build. And we expect to develop Zambian leaders are an embarrassement
If you decipher the two of them
Kambwili is a better leader than Lungu.
His presence and attitude of dealing with pertinent issues and not siding either way is a rare trait.
He should be the next leader stripping out his asset accumulations case being settled
Michael Sata would have just asked the party to work together instead of suspensions. One day Lungu will learn, too, though it’s taking a little forever.
This party must just be dissolved.
Comment:scandal part!i knw CK wobt go down without a fight
HE Edgar Lungu People know you as a humble man but look at Kaseba, Scott and now kambwili. Are these pipo worse than those MMD you have appointed?
When finally a chance comes for one to taste one’s own medicine, it always tastes very bitter.
Kambwili all great leaders have gone through the school you have started. HE Edgar Chagwa Lungu thanks for preparing kambwili for the future
@6 Soler,I AGREE WITH YOU this one even if I HAVE YET TO DISCOVER IF indeed Kambwili or can make a Great Leader. However what you are saying is TRUE, GREAT LEADERS GO THROUGH THIS SCHOOL, USELESS ONES GET LEADERSHIP BY CHANCE and SQUANDER IT!!
Disciplinary hearing on accusations of witchcraft and fighting. No hearing on accusations/allegations of graft, no hearing on accusations/allegations of tribal sentiments, no hearing on accusation/allegation of abuse of ministerial power. PF needs to get serious.
It looks like CK is date has already been decided by Lungu and I can’t see him bouncing back. CK is a threat to Lungu just like Kapwepwe was to Kaunda. History is repeating it’s self.
