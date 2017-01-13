Livingstone schools empowered with computers

With schools expected to open for the 2017 term one on 16th January 2017, Livingstone is set to produce good results in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) examinations.

This follows government’s provision of various ICT equipment to most schools in collaboration with stakeholders in the district.

ZANIS reports Livingstone, District Education Board Secretary Zeneliah Choola to confirm the development in an interview.

Ms Choola was optimistic 2017 would record good results in ICT and was grateful for the gesture made by government and its partners.

Livingstone District was not facing serious challenges with computers as only less than six schools were yet to receive the electronic gadgets.

She commended government and its stakeholders for the effort made to improve education standards in the province and the nation at large.

In a separate interview, Nalituwe Basic School Head Teacher Catherine Chilala said her school was one of the beneficiaries of computers from government.

Ms Chilala said Nalituwe received 44 computers and these played a key role in holding successful examinations in ICT for the 2016 examination session.

She said her school had adequate computers to cater for all pupils but needed a larger computer laboratory to accommodate all the computers.

Following the change in curriculum, ICT examinations held first held in 2014 and administered in 2015 for grade nine pupils amid a shortage of computers.

However, there was an improvement in 2016 as the Ministry of General Education procured 6, 000 computers for selected schools countrywide and only allowed schools that were ready to register for the examinations.