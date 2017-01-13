Zambia host Mozambique in opening 2019 Group K qualifiers

Zambia will kickoff their 2019 Africa Cup Group K qualifiers on June 10 against Mozambique.

Chipolopolo will be at home against Mozambique that match week in what will be a reunion for coach Wedson Nyirenda against the country of his ex-employers where he coach Ferroviario Beira prior to taking up the Zambia post in September.

Zambia will later travel to Windhoek in 2018 to face Namibia on match-day-two during the dates of March 19-27.

The grudge match against Guinea Bissau will be a doubleheader starting with a home date for Zambia before making a quick turnaround to Bissau during the match week of September 3- 11, 2018.

Zambia will then visit Mozambique during the match week of October 8-16 in both sides penultimate Group K qualifier.

Namibia will visit Zambia in their final Group K match during the week of November 5-13.

The 12 group winners and the best three runners-up will qualify for the 2019 tournament that will be hosted by Cameroon.