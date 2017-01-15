Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company pledges improved water supply this year

The Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company (LWSC) says its strategic focus for the year 2017 will be on improved capacity in water production and supply for excellence service delivery.

LWSC Public Relations Officer Nshamba Muzungu said the company has since embarked on water supply network development and expansion projects in Chirundu, Shibuyunji, Rufunsa and Chilanga districts, respectively

ZANIS reports Mr. Muzungu to have expressed confident in a statement today that once these short term projects the water utility company is undertaking are completed, it will improve service delivery.

And water supply to Chirundu district has been restored following a breakdown of the pump at the intake station which affected supply to fifty percent of the area.

Mr. Muzungu in the same statement said installation works on the intake station on the banks of the Zambezi River were completed yesterday adding that normal water supply has since been restored.

He explained that the water interruption which run for over a week only affected the customers on the Eastern part of Chirundu which is fed by the distribution network which had a failed pump.

Mr. Muzungu reiterated the company’s commitment to providing quality water and sanitation services to its customers adding that continuous improvement is at the core of the company’s general operations