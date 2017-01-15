President Edgar Lungu eligible to stand in 2021, Ndola Central MP

NDOLA Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Mulenga has stated that according to the constitution President Edgar Lungu is eligible to contest the 2012 general elections.

Mr Mulenga said according to Act 106 clause 6 A and B clearly stated that a President shall be in office for a term adding that the one year six months he took over from late President Michael Sata did not translate into a full term.

He said it was easy for politicians to ride on ignorance of people not understanding the constitution hence taking it upon himself to explain and translate it to his constituents.

“President Lungu was in office for one year six months and it does not qualify to be a term.So his term is the one he has started. If he goes for elections in 2021 it will be a second term. I took an oath when I was voted into office that I will defend the constitution and state what the constitution says,” he said.

Meanwhile Patriotic Front (PF) Kabushi constituency leadership and members have endorsed President Edgar Lungu as the sole candidate for the 2021 general elections.

The party members who took a solidarity walk on Saturday morning from Milemu Secondary school to Musa Kasonka stadium chanting solidarity slogans have resolved to rally behind President Lungu.

Constituency Chairperson Wilbroad Chileshe said President Lungu had shown leadership by taking development even in places he was not voted for in last year’s elections.

Mr Chileshe said it was for this reason that the entire membership in the constituency had resolved to support the candidature of President Lungu.

He said it is only fair that the party gives him a second tenure as he had shown that he was a man with a vision for the country and called on party members in other constituencies to emulate Kabushi.

And constituency youth chairperson Fabian Mwanza said a number of members had began to position themselves which prompted the youths to come out and endorse President Lungu to avoid confusion as the party already had a capable leader.

Mr Mwanza said the youths grateful to President Lungu for appointing youths in various key Government positions.

He called on party members positioning themselves for the top position to embrace the current leadership as the party was not in dilemma.

“Come 2021 I want to assure President Lungu that we will rally behind him as a constituency. Those positioning themselves should keep quiet because leadership comes from God,”he said.