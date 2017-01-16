Chief Chanje urges Govt to bar people from smoking in public

CHIEF Chanje of the Chewa Speaking people of Chipata District in
Eastern Province has urged the Government to look into tobacco issues
seriously and put strong measures to ban people who smoke in public
places.
Chief Chanje said during the tobacco farmers dissemination meeting
organized by Tobacco Free Association of Zambia(TOFAZA) held in
Chipata on Sunday that the crop was killing people adding that
people’s lives were in danger from smoke.
He said there was need to curb the illicit trade of tobacco products
stating that this would help tobacco farmers in finding other cash
crops to reduce the global burden.
“For those smoking this is a warning and you should take it very
seriously to serve your lives by stopping smoking tobacco,”he said.
He said it was reported that worldwide tobacco use driven by the
tobacco industry, marketing, and increased by social inequities was
killing six million people each year globally.
Speaking at the same function, TOFAZA Executive Director Brenda
Chitindi said Zambia was part to the World Health Organization (WHO)
framework convention on tobacco control, the first treaty negotiated.
Ms Chitindi said it was the most rapidly and widely embraced treaties
in the United Nations (UN) history with over 180 countries to the
party.
“The framework convention on tobacco control was developed in response
to the globalization of the tobacco epidemic and is an evidence-based
treaty that re-affirms the right of all people to the highest standard
of health,” he said.
Ms Chitindi said tobacco was the key ingredient in a set of products
that if used as suggested by the manufacturers would kill more than
half of its users.
She said there was need to mitigate tobacco use which should be a
cornerstone of the Government’s public health strategy.
She said tobacco control consistently faces enormous opposition mostly
from opponents the tobacco industry using arguments with a false
economic logic.
Ms Chitindi said the alleged harm to tobacco farmers from tobacco
control policies has become one of the ubiquitous reasons promoted by
the tobacco industry and its allies for the Governments to slow stop
or even reverse tobacco control efforts.
She said Zambia’s tobacco control efforts would have little or no
short-run effect on farmers
Chief Chanje urges Govt to bar people from smoking in public
CHIEF Chanje of the Chewa Speaking people of Chipata District in
You do not know how grateful and fortunate I am to have founddrmamafaima +27633555301 . I was very desperate looking for help and support in a super-natural way. There are still other issues that still need to be taken care of and I will definitely reinforce the spell pretty soon for a legal action regarding a different issue with your help. Again, thank you very, very muchdrmamafaima . I have found a new family.call her on +27633555301
iwe ka chief the ban has been in existance for a while.research before you utter cow dung.