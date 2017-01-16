Chief Chanje urges Govt to bar people from smoking in public

CHIEF Chanje of the Chewa Speaking people of Chipata District in

Eastern Province has urged the Government to look into tobacco issues

seriously and put strong measures to ban people who smoke in public

places.

Chief Chanje said during the tobacco farmers dissemination meeting

organized by Tobacco Free Association of Zambia(TOFAZA) held in

Chipata on Sunday that the crop was killing people adding that

people’s lives were in danger from smoke.

He said there was need to curb the illicit trade of tobacco products

stating that this would help tobacco farmers in finding other cash

crops to reduce the global burden.

“For those smoking this is a warning and you should take it very

seriously to serve your lives by stopping smoking tobacco,”he said.

He said it was reported that worldwide tobacco use driven by the

tobacco industry, marketing, and increased by social inequities was

killing six million people each year globally.

Speaking at the same function, TOFAZA Executive Director Brenda

Chitindi said Zambia was part to the World Health Organization (WHO)

framework convention on tobacco control, the first treaty negotiated.

Ms Chitindi said it was the most rapidly and widely embraced treaties

in the United Nations (UN) history with over 180 countries to the

party.

“The framework convention on tobacco control was developed in response

to the globalization of the tobacco epidemic and is an evidence-based

treaty that re-affirms the right of all people to the highest standard

of health,” he said.

Ms Chitindi said tobacco was the key ingredient in a set of products

that if used as suggested by the manufacturers would kill more than

half of its users.

She said there was need to mitigate tobacco use which should be a

cornerstone of the Government’s public health strategy.

She said tobacco control consistently faces enormous opposition mostly

from opponents the tobacco industry using arguments with a false

economic logic.

Ms Chitindi said the alleged harm to tobacco farmers from tobacco

control policies has become one of the ubiquitous reasons promoted by

the tobacco industry and its allies for the Governments to slow stop

or even reverse tobacco control efforts.

She said Zambia’s tobacco control efforts would have little or no

short-run effect on farmers