Nkana dump Chiyangi as head coach

Nkana reported for first day of pre-season on January 16 under a new boss after Aggrey Chiyangi was demoted as head coach following a rollercoaster one-and-half year in charge of the 12-time champions.

Club president Everisto Kabila said long-serving first assistant Zeddy Saileti is now the new head coach.

But Chiyangi will stay on at Nkana and has been handed the technical director role.

Gift Kampamba has been elevated from second to first assistant while Billy Mwanza moves up from the developmental team to be the new second assistant trainer.

Chiyangi paid the price for failing to deliver the 2016 FAZ Super Division title or any silverware during his reign at Nkana.

Last season, Nkana finished 3rd behind Zesco United and Zanaco on 70, 72 and 81 points respectively.

This is after Chiyangi had led them to an 8th place finish in 2015 after taking over from the sacked Beston Chambeshi in May of that season.