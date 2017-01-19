Thursday LT sports wrap

Defender Nyambe Mulenga has been forced to retire from football while coach Patrick Phiri has made another shock move.

NYAMBE RETIRES

Zambia and Zesco United defender Nyambe Mulenga has quit football after failing to fully recover from injuries sustained in a road traffic accident two years ago,.

Zesco confirmed on Wednesday that the 29-year-old 2012 Africa Cup winner will be redeployed to a posting at the clubs sponsors Zesco Limited.

Nyambe sustained his injuries in December, 2014 when the team bus was involved in an accident injuring officials and players and claiming the life of the driver outside Kabwe.

Nyambe was on his way to Zambia’s 2015 AFCON pre-tournament camp in Lusaka.

PATRICK PHIRI RETURNS TO DYNAMOS

Patrick Phiri has returned to demoted Lusaka Dynamos 20 years after leaving ‘Elite’.

Phiri has dumped Forest just seven months after he quit Nakambala Leopards who were high flying last May to rescue Forest who were third from bottom at the time.

Phiri saved Forest who finished 9th while Nakambala went into freefall after his departure and were demoted at the end of the 2016 FAZ Super Division season.

The ex-Zambia coach returns to Dynamos after leaving them in 1998 to coach Nkana where he won two league titles in 1999