Wezi released the emotional song “Tiwepo” . She had this to say on her facebook page about the song :

“To the good fathers dead or alive, you are appreciated. To the good men that provide, protect and take care of their own, we salute you. And to the ones that left us along the way, those that didn’t get the chance to see us become: we pay tribute to you in a song.”

The video was directed by Jamiel Banda

BY KAPA187