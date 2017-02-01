Zambia is not banning payment of Lobola-Government



The Ministry of Home Affairs has refuted the story circulating on social media alleging that Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has issued a statement that Lobola will be abolished in Zambia by June 2017.

Ministry Acting Spokesman Levy Lilanga said the statement further suggests that the Minister said that his ministry was working round the clock on a bill which, if passed will outlaw the practice of paying ‘Lobola.’

“We urge members of the public to treat the malicious statement with the contempt it deserves as it is false and misleading. At no time did the Minister issue such a statement and has no intention to do so,” Mr Lilanga said.

We would like warn all those peddling these lies with the aim of misguiding the general public to desist or risk being arrested and prosecuted.”