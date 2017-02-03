Government officials tour of Projects in Pictures

6
1

Farmers Queuing up for Electronic Voucher Cards Collection in Mansa District
2

Southern Province Minister Dr Edify Hamukale and the provincial permanent secretary Mr. Sibanze Simuchoba inspecting the Munyenze Dam (right) in Bana Kaili ward of Monze District
Part of the Munyenze Dam reported to have silted and requires urgent rehabilitation.
3

Southern Province Minister Dr Edify Hamukale tries the new tractor acquired by Monze District Dairy Farmers Cooperative Society with support from Netherlands Development Organisation (SNV) and the Czech Republic.
4

Southern Province Minister Dr Edify Hamukale (Right) signs the visitors’ book at the refurbished Lochnivar National Park Guest House. This was during his tour of the National Park
5

Southern Province Minister Dr Edify Hamukale admires equipment acquired by Monze Dairy Farmers Cooperative Society with donor support from Czech Republic and Netherlands Development Organisation (SNV) during his tour of the Milk collection Centre
6

Monze Dairy Farmers Cooperative Society Board Treasurer Ms Munachongo Muleya (right) explains to Southern Province Minister Dr Edify Hamukale how the milk is processed before it is collected by the major buyer parmalat, Zambia. This was during the Provincial Minister’s tour of the milk collection centre yesterday. The cooperative established in 1995 receives 2,500 litres of fresh milk every day from more than six satellite depots.
7

Monze Dairy Farmers Cooperative Society Board Treasurer Ms Munachongo Muleya leads Southern Province Minister Dr Edify Hamukale(Grey suit) and Permanent Secretary Mr. Sibanze Simuchoba (white shirt) on a tour of the milk collection Centre
8

central province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kabwe speaking in an interview with ZANIS over the army worms at his office in Kabwe
9

Part of the newly built Hospital in Mkushi
10

Mkushi District Commissioner Luke Mwamba (right) talking to Mkushi district hospital Health Director Dr Mackford Chipili after touring the newly built hospital in Mkushi
11

Mkushi farmer Mr Robert Sanani showing some of the insectcides he used in his maize field to Acting district Agricultural officer mr Musenge Chella at his farm
12

Part of the 6 acre maize field that has recovered after spraying
13

EASTERN Province Minister, Makebi Zulu (second left) being led by Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Chanida border post Acting Station Manager, Peter Nyirenda (far left) during the inspection of the ZRA Scanner at the border on Tuesday. On the right are Chadiza District Commissioner, George Phiri and Eastern Province Assistant Secretary, Royd Tembo. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
14

ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) Assistant Customs Officer, Allan Chila, shows Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, scanner monitors during the inspection of the scanning facility at Chanida border post on Tuesday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
15

EASTERN Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, interacts with pupils at Kampini Primary School at Chanida border post in Chadiza district on Tuesday. The Minister was on his familiarization tour of the district. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
16

CHADIZA District Commissioner, George Phiri, explains to Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, when he inspected township roads in the district on Tuesday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
17

EASTERN Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, inspects a ‘Classroom’ at Mwangala Primary School which was started in 2006 in Chief Mwangala’s area in Chadiza on Tuesday. The school has not seen any improvement in terms of structures since then. In the middle is school Head Teacher, Patrick Tembo and second left is Eastern Province Education Officer, Allan Limgambe. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
18

EASTERN Province Acting Medical Officer, Jairos Mulambya, explains to Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, when he inspected Vubwi District hospital which is under construction. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
19

EASTERN Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, addresses Vubwi District civil servants at Vubwi Day Secondary School. The Minister was on his familiarization tour of the district where he also inspected developmental projects under construction. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
20

EASTERN Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, accompanied by Vubwi District Commissioner, Eneless Banda, inspect Vubwi District hospital on Monday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
21

CHANIDA Border Post Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Acting Station Manager, Peter Nyirenda, leads Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, during the inspection of a one-stop border post at Chanida in Chadiza on Tuesday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
22

CHANIDA Border Post Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Acting Station Manager, Peter Nyirenda, explains to Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, when he inspected a one-stop border post at Chanida in Chadiza district on Tuesday. On the left is Chadiza District Commissioner, George Phiri. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
23

CHANIDA Border Post Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Acting Station Manager, Peter Nyirenda, explains to Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, when he inspected a one-stop border post at Chanida in Chadiza district on Tuesday. On the left is Chadiza District Commissioner, George Phiri. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
24

CHANIDA Border Post Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Acting Station Manager, Peter Nyirenda, shows Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, a newly constructed one-stop border clearance point for people entering and exiting the country. On the far right is Chadiza Member of Parliament, Salatiel Tembo. This was when the Minister inspected the facility on Tuesday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
25

PART of the K 14.3 million Zambia Revenue Authority’s (ZRA) Chanida one-stop border post under construction by Huachang Construction Company. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
26

EASTERN Province Minister, Makebi Zulu (in black suit) looks at the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) at Chanida border post on Tuesday. Looking on are ZRA Chanida border post Customs Officer, Elias Mwanda (l), Chadiza District Commissioner, George Phiri ( third from left), ZRA Chanida border post Acting Station Manager, Peter Nyirenda ( second right) and Chadiza Member of Parliament, Salatiel Tembo, far right. PICTURE BY STEPHEN MUKOBEKO/ZANIS
    Its always touring. I guess they are learning from their illegal president lungu how to just travel around aimlessly wasting tax payers money. Give us real development and not picking on your kaloba projects to try and show that you are doing something. PF need out!

  4. vote

    This is typical of these tins..really laughable …they stall the projects for months because they have misappropriated funds or its limited then release it after a week the tins rush to the site when the contractor is back on site and wonder why the contractor is taking so long in front of the Daily Mail and Times reporters.
    We know you tricks!!

