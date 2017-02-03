Landmark moment beckons at FAZ



This Saturday, the Football Association of Zambia holds an Emergency Annual General Meeting at Government Complex in Lusaka.

We take a summary look at Article 21, the big issue on the agenda this weekend, that will redefine the electoral landscape on the Zambia football scene.

That clause will see the FAZ electoral college reduced from 350 to 80.

ARTICLE 21 DELEGATES AND VOTES

1. The Council is comprised of 120 delegates and 80 votes. The number of delegates as allocated as follows.

a) 20 Super League Clubs, who shall each have two delegates and one vote each;

b) 20 Division One Members, who shall each have two delegates and one vote each;

c) Two Women League (Copperbelt and Lusaka) Members, who shall each have two delegates and one vote;

d) For each of the 10 Provincial Associations 3 delegates and 3 votes (2 delegates representing Division 2 and 3) and 1 delegate representing the Amateur leagues;

e) For the Referees Association of Zambia 2 delegates and 1 vote

f) For the Zambia Football Coaches Association 2 delegates and 1 vote

g) For the Zambia Higher Institutions Sports Associations 2 delegates and 1 vote

h) For the Zambia Schools Football Association 2 delegates and 1 vote

i) Futsal and Beach Soccer League 2 delegates and 1 vote

j) Players Association 2 delegates and 1 vote

2. Delegates must belong to the member that they represent and be appointed or elected by the appropriate body of that member. They must also be able to produce evidence of this upon request

Courtesy: BolaZambia