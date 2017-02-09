FAZ Weekend Emergency Meeting in Pictures

4
1,517 views
Zambia Police at the meeting to maintain Law and Order
Zambia Police at the meeting to maintain Law and Order
Arrival of Delegates
Arrival of Delegates
Arrival of Delegates
Arrival of Delegates
Arrival of Delegates
Arrival of Delegates
FAZ Admnistrator Joel Kabika conducting "list verification" of the delegates.
FAZ Admnistrator Joel Kabika conducting “list verification” of the delegates.
Registration time.
Delegates Registration time.
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga addressing the delegates while listening are FIFA Member Associations Manager Luca Nicola and FIFA Development Programmes Africa Manager Solaman Mudege
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga addressing the delegates while listening are FIFA Member Associations Manager Luca Nicola and FIFA Development Programmes Africa Manager Solaman Mudege
FAZ Legal Committee Chairperson Sokwani Peter Chilembo addressing the delegates.
FAZ Legal Committee Chairperson Sokwani Peter Chilembo addressing the delegates.
Circle Bulls proprietor Mofya Chisala stressing a point.
Circle Bulls proprietor Mofya Chisala stressing a point.
Debate time.
Debate time.
Former FAZ VEEP Bournie Mwamelo following the proceedings.
Former FAZ VEEP Bournie Mwamelo following the proceedings.
Photo moment opportunity: ZANACO FC former player Desmond Mungawa posing with FAZ President Andrew Kamanga.
Photo moment opportunity: ZANACO FC former player Desmond Mungawa posing with FAZ President Andrew Kamanga.
Sport reporters that covered the event.
Sport reporters that covered the event.
FAZ secretariat members of the staff busy following the proceedings.
FAZ secretariat members of the staff busy following the proceedings.
FAZ Treasurer Rix Mweemba addressing the delegates.
FAZ Treasurer Rix Mweemba addressing the delegates.
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga talking to Chambishi Angels team manager Norris Hamoonga.
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga talking to Chambishi Angels team manager Norris Hamoonga.
ZNBC Sport crew Bwalya Katwishi and Hector Simfukwe trying to get a last comment from FIFA Member Associations Manager Luca Nicola.
ZNBC Sport crew Bwalya Katwishi and Hector Simfukwe trying to get a last comment from FIFA Member Associations Manager Luca Nicola.
Singing national anthem as the ECM has just ended.
Singing national anthem as the ECM has just ended.
Photo moment opportunity: ZANACO FC former player Desmond Mungawa posing with FAZ President Andrew Kamanga.
Photo moment opportunity: ZANACO FC former player Desmond Mungawa posing with FAZ President Andrew Kamanga.
Selfie moment.
Selfie moment.

Pictures and caption Courtesy of Jean Mandela

4 COMMENTS

    • +4
      0
      vote

      Iwe Nyele nyele ka? Yes she is fine looking. I have always wanted to bonk a midget. Haha haha.

  2. vote

    Photos 1, 3 & 4. Have we descended to such levels of lawlessness that we need Armed Para Military Police guarding Football Association Meetings?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here