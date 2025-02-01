Zambians Embrace Nostalgia and Unity on Inaugural School Uniforms ‘WINFORM’ Day

Citizens across the country came together in a spirited celebration of nostalgia and national unity during the inaugural School Uniforms ‘WINFORM’ Day. The event, marked by laughter and light-hearted moments, saw people from all walks of life donning school uniforms, rekindling memories of their school days while fostering a sense of camaraderie and shared identity.

(Pictures Courtesy Zambian Landscape)

