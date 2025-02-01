Zambians Embrace Nostalgia and Unity on Inaugural School Uniforms ‘WINFORM’ Day
Citizens across the country came together in a spirited celebration of nostalgia and national unity during the inaugural School Uniforms ‘WINFORM’ Day. The event, marked by laughter and light-hearted moments, saw people from all walks of life donning school uniforms, rekindling memories of their school days while fostering a sense of camaraderie and shared identity.
(Pictures Courtesy Zambian Landscape)
1.
ZNBC staff on Uniform Day
2.
3.
4.
5.
Teachers from Nchanga Secondary school in Chingola on Uniform Day
6.
7.
Teachers at Mufili primary school in Lupososhi District on Uniform day
8.
9.
Teachers at Kaputa Skills in Northern Province on Uniform day
10.
11.
Staff at the Judiciary of Zambia on Uniform Day
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
Dr.Nevers Mumba representing Hilcrest Secondary School
18.
Mukamambo II Girls Secondary School staff on uniform Day
19.
20.
Mazabuka girls staff on uniform day
21.
22.
23.
Kasempa Boys staff on Uniform day
24.
Kenneth Kaunda secondary school staff on Uniform day
25.
26.
Itezhi Itezhi DEBs on Uniform Day
27.
Teachers at Lusuntha Day secondary school in Chasefu Districton Uniform day
28.
Dominican Convent staff Ndola on Uniform day
29.
Absa staff on Uniform day
30.
31.
