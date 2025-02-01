Saturday, February 1, 2025
Subscribe
Photo Gallery

Uniforms “Winform” Day in pictures

By Chief Editor
0
150 views
Mukamambo II Girls Secondary School staff on uniform Day

Share

Zambians Embrace Nostalgia and Unity on Inaugural School Uniforms ‘WINFORM’ Day

Citizens across the country came together in a spirited celebration of nostalgia and national unity during the inaugural School Uniforms ‘WINFORM’ Day. The event, marked by laughter and light-hearted moments, saw people from all walks of life donning school uniforms, rekindling memories of their school days while fostering a sense of camaraderie and shared identity.

(Pictures Courtesy Zambian Landscape)

1.

ZNBC staff on Uniform Day

2.

ZNBC staff on Uniform Day

3.

ZNBC staff on Uniform Day

4.

ZNBC staff on Uniform Day

5.

Teachers from Nchanga Secondary school in Chingola on Uniform Day

6.

Teachers from Nchanga Secondary school in Chingola on Uniform Day

7.

Teachers at Mufili primary school in Lupososhi District on Uniform day

8.

Teachers at Mufili primary school in Lupososhi District on Uniform day

9.

Teachers at Kaputa Skills in Northern Province on Uniform day

10.

Teachers at Kaputa Skills in Northern Province on Uniform day

11.

Staff at the Judiciary of Zambia on Uniform Day

12.

Staff at the Judiciary of Zambia on Uniform Day

13.

Staff at the Judiciary of Zambia on Uniform Day

14.

Staff at the Judiciary of Zambia on Uniform Day

15.

Staff at the Judiciary of Zambia on Uniform Day

16.

Staff at the Judiciary of Zambia on Uniform Day

17.

Dr.Nevers Mumba representing Hilcrest Secondary School

18.

Mukamambo II Girls Secondary School staff on uniform Day

19.

Mukamambo II Girls Secondary School staff on uniform Day

20.

Mazabuka girls staff on uniform day

21.

Mazabuka girls staff on uniform day

22.

Mazabuka girls staff on uniform day

23.

Kasempa Boys staff on Uniform day

24.

Kenneth Kaunda secondary school staff on Uniform day

25.

Kasempa Boys staff on Uniform Day

26.

Itezhi Itezhi DEBs on Uniform Day

27.

Teachers at Lusuntha Day secondary school in Chasefu Districton Uniform day

28.

Dominican Convent staff Ndola on Uniform day

29.

Absa staff on Uniform day

30.

Absa staff on Uniform day

31.

Absa staff on Uniform day
Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times

Discover more from Lusaka Times-Zambia's Leading Online News Site - LusakaTimes.com

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading