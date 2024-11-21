Entertainment NewsPhoto Gallery Geoffrey Mukuma Paramilitary Training School Passout Demonstrations In Pictures November 21, 2024 By Chief Editor 10 1,309 views Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Geoffrey Mukuma Paramilitary Training school Passout Demonstrations for Intake number 55 of 2023/2024.Pictures courtesy Zambia Police Service Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com 10 COMMENTS …before they are polluted into thieves! 8 Reply Very true! They look so professional and extra committed to duty. I want to cheer the pictures! Awesome skills! Give them three months in Sikanze or Peter Singogo camps and they are busy planning fake roadblocks for cold drinks. How can we protect these youngsters from rotten police veterans and their vices? 1 In our Army I see indiscipline and their blue lights pushing us off the roads etc, before only in a state of emergence did the army have these rights ZNS well well we all know what goes on there Can only hope these chaps are more reputable 3 Reply Awe chawama sana sana. 4 Reply Zambia, the Police State!! 1 1 Reply Hehehehe……… Every country trains para military and police……. What is the problem here ???? Forwadee 2031 1 1 Is it Commando unit, this is more millitary than police,yes we know that paramilitary is half millitary and police know how, but this is more than half millitary, it’s totally Commando training.Could it be a special force under cover,or State House Elite unit? Let this unit, not to disguise in police combat, give them another uniform 1 Reply Yayi a Kennedy here in the US there are what are called SWAT squads. Usually they turn up in situations like when those women were kidnapped in Lusaka south. They would have climbed the walls in bullet proof gear and stun grenades to rescue the women. They have to be prepared for combat situations Reply The only problem is they will be misused by ruling party politicians. Unethical tasks will be given: 1 Disperse PF crowds 2 Don’t allow Lungu to wander about 3 Surround the cathedral as Sata is remembered. Beat up anyone wanting to enter 4 Harass opposition PF turning up at private radio stations for interviews Etc Reply Ba LT can you give us Sishuwa Sishuwa’s latest comment on the persecution of Bembas. We would want to read it 1 Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Δ Read more Feature Politics Fugitive MP Emmanuel Jay Banda Captured in Zimbabwe Headlines President Hichilema Meets Steve Harvey to Boost Zambia’s Tourism Sector Headlines President Hichilema Launches “The Art of War and Peace” at Defence Services Command and Staff College General News Government Initiates Emergency School Feeding Programme Columns Illegal Copper Cartels, Lawlessness And Politics Of Appeasement And Vindictiveness Local News Feature Politics Fugitive MP Emmanuel Jay Banda Captured in Zimbabwe Headlines President Hichilema Meets Steve Harvey to Boost Zambia’s Tourism Sector Headlines President Hichilema Launches “The Art of War and Peace” at Defence Services Command and Staff College General News Government Initiates Emergency School Feeding Programme
…before they are polluted into thieves!
Very true! They look so professional and extra committed to duty. I want to cheer the pictures! Awesome skills!
Give them three months in Sikanze or Peter Singogo camps and they are busy planning fake roadblocks for cold drinks. How can we protect these youngsters from rotten police veterans and their vices?
In our Army I see indiscipline and their blue lights pushing us off the roads etc, before only in a state of emergence did the army have these rights
ZNS well well we all know what goes on there
Can only hope these chaps are more reputable
Awe chawama sana sana.
Zambia, the Police State!!
Hehehehe………
Every country trains para military and police…….
What is the problem here ????
Forwadee 2031
Is it Commando unit, this is more millitary than police,yes we know that paramilitary is half millitary and police know how, but this is more than half millitary, it’s totally Commando training.Could it be a special force under cover,or State House Elite unit? Let this unit, not to disguise in police combat, give them another uniform
Yayi a Kennedy here in the US there are what are called SWAT squads. Usually they turn up in situations like when those women were kidnapped in Lusaka south. They would have climbed the walls in bullet proof gear and stun grenades to rescue the women. They have to be prepared for combat situations
The only problem is they will be misused by ruling party politicians. Unethical tasks will be given:
1 Disperse PF crowds
2 Don’t allow Lungu to wander about
3 Surround the cathedral as Sata is remembered. Beat up anyone wanting to enter
4 Harass opposition PF turning up at private radio stations for interviews
Etc
Ba LT can you give us Sishuwa Sishuwa’s latest comment on the persecution of Bembas. We would want to read it