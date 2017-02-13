Zesco complete day 1 of South Africa training camp

Zesco United on Monday completed day-one of their 10-day training camp in Johannesburg.

The 2016 CAF Champions League semifinalist landed in Johannesburg on Sunday where they will hold a camp until February 22.

“The team has settled well at Garden Court Eastgate and training Bedfordview Country Club,” Zesco media officer Katebe Chengo said from south africa.

However, all but one of the 31-member team was part of full training under new coach Zlatko Krmpotic.

Defender Simon Silwimba has been restricted to light training due to a groin injury.

Chengo added that friendly matches at the Zesco camp in South Africa will be announced in due course.

Zesco will represent Zambia in the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup after finishing second behind Zanaco during the 2016 FAZ Super Division campaign.

Zesco, who are on bye in the Confederation Cup, await the outcome of the preliminary round tie between KVZ of Zanzibar and Le Ngozi Messanger from Burundi.

KVZ lead Ngozi 2-1 from the first leg played on Sunday in Zanzibar and a draw away this weekend in Bujumbura will see them visit Zesco in the first round, first leg on March 11 in Ndola.