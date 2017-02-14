Government should increase grant to traditional ceremonies-Chief Madzimawe

CHIEF Madzimawe of the Ngoni Speaking People of Eastern Province appealed to Government to increase grants for traditional ceremonies.
The traditional leader said yesterday that the current K5,000 grant that Government releases towards the hosting of big traditional ceremonies such as Nc’wala was minimal.
Chief Madzimawe said that traditional ceremonies such as Nc’wala of the Ngoni, Kuomboka of the Lozi and Kusefya Pang’wena of the Bemba needed to be well funded by Government.
He said this was so because big ceremonies attract a huge number of people who need to be catered for by the organising committees.
Chief Madzimawe also said all was set for Nc’wala traditional ceremony to take place on February 25th at Mtenguleni main arena.
He said part of the organising committee was doing some final touches to the main arena in readiness for the annual showpiece.
He said guest of honour and some invited guests were expected to be announced during the final preparatory meeting to take place at Laweni this Saturday.
What kind of waste is this. Traditional ceremonies are best funded by fundraising. Usually people of that tribe arrange and raise fund. bakabolala
Very true Zambia has bigger fish to fry than these celebrations, citizens bank accounts are going to be taxed and these people still think there is a time or money for us (yes US) to pay for such non factors. Let them form effective fundraising committees, give me give me mentality is killing ya’ll. Mxxxxxxm
I dont agree that your need more funding rather push for policies that will empower your people and the same people will ve enough resources to finance the ceremonies… And moreover chiefdoms should be innovative