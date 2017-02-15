Nevers Mumba trial adjourned

The case in which embattled MMD President Nevers Mumba has been charged with giving false information to a public officer has been adjourned to February 22nd.
Dr Mumba found himself in trouble after storming ZNBC studios in the post election tension protesting the coverage of the public broadcaster over the UPND petition.
The former MMD leader who has now aligned himself to the UPND was initially charged with illegal trespass but the indictment was changed on the request of the prosecution team.
Mumba was due to open his defence but his lead defence lawyer Robert Simeza was not in court on account of illness.
Magistrate David Simusamba adjourned the matter to February 22nd and 23rd for commencement of trial.
Everyday PF bandits of visionless Lungu are busy persecuting innocent opposition parties & leaders.
Let this nonsense stop now & let the presidential petition be heard by visionless Lungu giving power to the speaker. No amount of intimidation & PF mediocrity will ever stop justice for democracy.
Very soon, PF bandits together with their visionless Lungu will be kicked out of power by international law~ICC. Mwapya! All PF bandits will scamper to Sudan.
Leave the opposition alone & release all 8000 political prisoners from the opposition rotting in jail due to PF’s banditry together with their PFudges stealing the 2016 elections.
Visionless PF bandits of blind Lungu MUST stop the nonsense of persecuting innocent Nevers Mumba~ MMD president.
ZNBC or DeadNBC if you so wish is a public property & the issue of Nevers “trespassing” a public property is a mere gimmick by the illogical, confused, violent & docility of PF bandits.
The presidential petition is overwhelmingly important & the the PFudiciary should stop this unlawfulness. Very useless PF.
The economy is rotten, roads are melting & the rule of law under PF bandits of blind Lungu is DEAD!
How much is mealie meal?
Nevers Mumba is being persecuted for supporting the UPND Election Petition. Nevers Mumba has been consistent. He wont recognise Lungu as a Legitimate President of Zambia until a Court Hears the Petition,determine it and declare Lungu as a Winner of the 2016 Election. Lungu stole the Election and illegally and unconstitutionally usurped power.He is therefore an illegitimate President. Lungu will soon be indicted to ICC for committing crimes against humanity. Now that 6 months is up HH & GBM should take their Petition to both ICJ and ICC. The Petitioners will never get Justice from Lungu’s compromised Courts. Very soon Lungu will be indicted to ICC even he tries to pull Zambia out of ICC. Its too late Lungu will soon join Lorrent Gbagbo in ICC jails in the Hague,Netherlands.