PANOS hails Malawian Government for assenting to the Access to Information Act (ATI)



Panos Institute Southern Africa (PSAf) has commended the President of Malawi Arthur Peter Mutharika for finally assenting to the Access to Information Act.

Panos Institute Southern Africa (PSAf) Executive Director Lilian Kiefer said her organisation now look forward to the full implementation of this very progressive law.

“Enacting a law is one thing, implementing it is another,” she said.

“As PSAf, We call on the President to ensure that this law does not gather dust in some shelf at Capital Hill. PSAf calls on the government to immediately put in place policies, systems and measures to support the full implementation of this law. Among other things, we encourage the authorities in Malawi to ensure the speedy establishment of the Independent Information Commission that is provided for in the new law,” Ms Kiefer said.

She said, “We have the highest confidence that this law will enable citizens to access information held by public entities. This increased access to public information will create an enabling environment for citizens to participate in promoting accountability in the management of public resources in the country.”

“As an organisation, we look forward to working with various stakeholders in Malawi – especially the media, civil society and community members – to ensure that the progressive provisions of this law are harnessed for the development of the country.”

President Mutharika yesterday assented the much awaited Access to Information bill into law allowing Malawians to freely access public information.