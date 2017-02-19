Cabinet cannot approve Access to Information Bill twice – State House



State House says there is no need for Cabinet to approve any Bill on Access to Information which is being requested to be part of Zambia’s laws.

The President’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has wondered how many times does Cabinet have to approve the same legislation.

Mt. Chanda has reminded the opposition political parties and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) that Cabinet approved the legislation on Access to Information as provided for in the Bill of Rights.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Chanda states that had the Bill of Rights therefore adopted through a referendum last year Access to Information would have been part of Zambia’s Constitution.

Mr. Chanda does not understand why the opposition and CSOs are now advocating for the Access to information Bill when they defeated its adoption through last year’s national referendum.

He is challenging them to tell the nation why they want President Edgar Lungu to push for the enactment of a legislation that requires a referendum.

Mr. Chanda says the opposition and CSOs should understand and come to terms that the Republican President cannot change the Constitution arbitrary.