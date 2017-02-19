Evelyn Hone College students using Condoms to clean Laptop Screens



FORGET the conventional use of condoms because students at some higher learning institutions have discovered a novel way of using them. Reach out for one, turn it inside out, run it on a laptop screen and voila, it’s clean.

At Evelyn Hone College, the practice of using condoms is also common because apparently the lubricant found inside the condom is perfect for cleaning the monitor of the laptop.

According to some students interviewed, the condoms are easily accessed at the school clinic dispensers and anyone can walk there and get as many as they want.

To clean the screen, one of the students, who identified himself as Joshua Mutale, said the condoms are turned inside out before use.

“I do not know what is in the lubricant, but once you spread it across on the screen, then use a dry cloth or toilet tissue for a finishing touch, you will be shocked at how clean and shiny the laptop will be afterwards,” Joshua said.

He said the practice is common at the learning institution and that most students are not strangers to the trend.

As far as he is concerned, he has not noticed any visible side effects on his laptop since he has been using condoms as a cleaner.

“I do not know where that idea came from or who discovered it, but I can assure you that it does work. I only need four to five condoms and my laptop is looking brand new again because it really shines,” said Joshua.

Another student Lubuto Ngosa, said some students said they only get condoms for their laptops, but are embarrassed to go to the school clinic because condoms are associated with sex. They ask from their friends.

And Chambwa Mpundu said condoms are always associated with sex so, they are only used when they are in school because their parents and guardians may not believe that condoms can clean laptop screens.

“We just use these condoms in schools because if they were found in our possession when we close schools, some of our parents would think we are engaging in pre-marital sex when they are ever preaching abstinence,” he said.

Meanwhile, an information and communications technology specialist Clement Sinyangwe confirmed that there is a component contained in the lubricant found in condoms which is also found in recommended cleaning materials for laptop screens.

Mr Sinyangwe was, however, quick to add that it was not wise to use condoms because it might have some negative effects on the laptop screens.