Kamanga salutes Zanaco

Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga has congratulated Zanaco for keeping the country’s flag flying in the 2017 CAF Champions League.

Zanaco pulled off great escape act on Saturday to win 1-0 away in Kigali against Rwanda champions APR after the latter held them to a 0-0 draw in Lusaka on February 11.

Defender Taonga Bwembya’s 17th minute free-kick secured Zanaco’s 1-0 aggregate victory to the pre-group stage.

The win and Zanaco’s progress to the first round was a huge relief as they try to emulate their predecessors Zesco United’s success in the 2016 CAF Champions League when they became the first Zambianclub to reached the semifinals of the competition.

“When Zanaco failed to beat APR FC here, many people thought they were not going to make it in their return leg. But today the team has managed to grab the match deserved win in Rwanda. As an association we feel very proud,” Kamanga said in a statement.

Zanaco now date Young Africans of Tanzania in the first round on March 11 with the winner over two legs advancing to the group stage while the loser will be relegated to the last 16 of the CAF Confederation Cup.

There Is also a Zambian angle to next month’s fixture that will see Young Africans coach george Lwndamina face his compatriots for a place in the group stage