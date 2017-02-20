2017 U20 AFCON UPDATE: Cameroon head to Ndola

Cameroon are expected to the first team to arrive ahead of the 2017 AFCON tournament that kicks off this weekend on February 26.

The 1995 champions, who left Cameroon on February 20 for Ndola, had a modest pre-tournament camp at home in Yaounde where they were restricted to a diet of friendlies with local clubs with the last coming on Sunday when they beat Aigle de la Menoua 1-0.

But Coach Cyprien Ashu Bessong’s side will be without without their Spain based duo of midfielder Brice Eteki of FC Sevilla B and defender Martin Hongla of Granada who will not release the players.

Interestingly, Granada, who are struggling in the bottom three of La Liga, have already declined to release another 2017 U20 AFCON finalists in Mali striker Ally Malle.

But, Cameroon still has four overseas players to fall on, two alone USA based, namely midfielder Eric Ayuk Mbu of Bethlehem Steel and Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou Tolo.

The others are midfielder’s Tony Njiké from French Ligue 1 club Bordeaux and Hervé Bodiong Andiolo from Cypriot side FC Paphos.

Cameroon will play South Africa their first game on february 27 in an 18h00 kickoff bat Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.