Mpezeni declares his readiness for Nc’wala traditional ceremony

Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking People in Chipata district in

Eastern Province has declared this weekend’s Nc’wala Traditional Ceremony

to take place at Mtenguleni main arena that it will go on.

And President Edgar Lungu is expected grace the Nc’wala ceremony

under the theme ‘Unity and Tolerance’.

The Paramount Chief said at the last preparatory meeting held at

Laweni in Chipata that although he was involved in a road

accident he was physically fit to preside over the ceremony.

“I am now okay and Nc’wala ceremony is going on as planned and nothing

will stop it,” he said.

The Chief said he was happy that President Lungu was coming to grace

the annual traditional ceremony.

He said the Head of State was also coming to declare Chipata as a city

before reaching the climax of the ceremony.

“I will shift from Ephendukeni palace to here (Laweni) and on Friday

will be witnessing the event in which Chipata will become a city. I

have been crying that Chipata should become a city and now the

administration of President Lungu is going to respond on Friday and

what can stop Feni to become a district,” he said.

Apart from President Lungu, others whom the Ngoni chief has invited

include all chiefs from Eastern Province and other parts of the

country.

The paramount chief further commended the government for various

developmental projects it was taking in various parts of the province.

He said the current administration was working for Zambians through different developmental projects.

Chief Mpezeni said there was need for the people to thank President

Lungu because of what he was doing to uplift the living standards of

the people.

Speaking at the same meeting, Chipata District Commissioner Kalunga

Zulu said the government was grateful that the Ngoni people have

continued to preserve their cultural heritage through Nc’wala

Ceremony.