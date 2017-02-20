Mpezeni declares his readiness for Nc’wala traditional ceremony

Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking People in Chipata district in
Eastern Province has declared this weekend’s Nc’wala Traditional Ceremony
to take place at Mtenguleni main arena that it will go on.
And President Edgar Lungu is expected grace the Nc’wala ceremony
under the theme ‘Unity and Tolerance’.
The Paramount Chief said at the last preparatory meeting held at
Laweni in Chipata that although he was involved in a road
accident he was physically fit to preside over the ceremony.
“I am now okay and Nc’wala ceremony is going on as planned and nothing
will stop it,” he said.
The Chief said he was happy that President Lungu was coming to grace
the annual traditional ceremony.
He said the Head of State was also coming to declare Chipata as a city
before reaching the climax of the ceremony.
“I will shift from Ephendukeni palace to here (Laweni) and on Friday
will be witnessing the event in which Chipata will become a city. I
have been crying that Chipata should become a city and now the
administration of President Lungu is going to respond on Friday and
what can stop Feni to become a district,” he said.
Apart from President Lungu, others whom the Ngoni chief has invited
include all chiefs from Eastern Province and other parts of the
country.
The paramount chief further commended the government for various
developmental projects it was taking in various parts of the province.
He said the current administration was working for Zambians through different developmental projects.
Chief Mpezeni said there was need for the people to thank President
Lungu because of what he was doing to uplift the living standards of
the people.
Speaking at the same meeting, Chipata District Commissioner Kalunga
Zulu said the government was grateful that the Ngoni people have
continued to preserve their cultural heritage through Nc’wala
Ceremony.
Time again for this sick chap and his sick president to infect many more young girls and even in some cases boys I have heard. This chief is now a mere Pf cadre
The paramount chief is pre empting the events of the president at the ceremony, the state of roads like Kafula and down shops also street vendors in these areas which are also main trading centers of the town makes it very dirty and disqualifies it to became a city. Maybe the President will be forced by the Paramount chief to declare it city since he has been crying as he has already alluded to above, other wise it does not meet the standard.