Dora Siliya found wanting in the Malawi Parliamentary report over Maizegate

The Malawian Joint Committee of Parliament tasked to probe the Maize scandal has revealed that Zambia’s Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya flouted legal procedures when she instructed her Permanent Secretary to issue a Maize export permit of 50,000 metric tonnes to Transglobe Export Produce Ltd when the firm did not legally qualify.
The Committee which tabled its report on Wednesday in the National Assembly stated that Transglobe did not qualify for an export permit because it was not a registered tax payer in Zambia.
The Committee further found that Transglobe wrongly and fraudulently involved the Malawian Minister of Agriculture Dr. George Chaponda to get it business so that it could supply up to 50, 000 metric tonnes to Malawi.
It said that in this wrongful activity, Dr. Chaponda was aided by Ms. Siliya who instructed her Permanent Secretary to issue Transglobe with a maize export permit illegally.
The Committee has since recommended that Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika should publicly censures Dr. George Chaponda for his wrongful and illegal involvement in the procurement of the maize from Zambia so as to benefit Transglobe.
It said the Malawi Police Service and the Anti-Corruption Bureau should investigate Dr. Chaponda for possible misuse or abuse of public office.
The Committee also recommended that that the Director of Public Prosecutions should seriously consider bringing charges perjury against officers who had lied under oath when they testified to the Committee.
Abena Chagwa here KWWF no action batata. Nothing will be done on Dora Siliya.
No surprise on this one. Since she is in cahoots with the powers that be (did some one say Vodiga Rungu and Ala Bee??), this is going nowhere.
this should trigger an internal investigation by ACC in Zambia. how many times is the banda group going to get away with stealing from zambians?
Malawians are talking from their backside.
Can we all stick for Dora. Our country is under attack people.
You and I both know, Dora is innocent.
To hell with people finding Dora wanting. Dora like Lungu must be exonerated.
This is UPND conniving with Malawians.
Bandit Dora needs to be fired immediately or resign for her corruption & gross misconduct in fraudulent activities.
But of course, visionless Lungu won’t dismiss Dora Siliti simply b’coz bandits steal together.
Such a shame to have bandits like Siliti to be cabinet ministers.
The inept ACC & PFolice have no stamina & are scared of blind Lungu. Shame PF!
Lungu stole the election, and he won’t last. God has a way of paying people back. You reap what you sow.
And these PF chaps were as usual refusing that there was no wrong doing. Even with this clear report,they will continue refusing, what type of people are these?
And these PF ministers, with unemployment levels among the youth being the biggest challenge, the minister of youth does not know how many jobs have been created so far. ZNBC Sunday interview was a complete disaster. A minister of youth should track these numbers monthly and should be able to see if something is happening on the ground. Truth be told, there is no hope for the youth
All scandals has prefix Dora! Ni munthu wabwanji mukazi uyu?
Hope transglobe isn’t for Dora’s fiancé Mark!
You guys MUST read the report to appreciate the quality of writing in Malawi. These guys are years ahead of Zambia in writing for the decision makers in the country and its citizens. Has anybody read a report written by our ACC? I would suggest that we disband all of our investigative wings and hire experts from Scotland Yard, Botswana, South Africa and Canada to clean up Zambia’s rotten systems.
Zambia is a third rate country and will not improve under the majority thieving filaisova culture. To these thieves even writing a proper report in English is an affront because it is not in Bemba.
DORA SILIYA was not cleared over flouting tender procedures during the tender for procurement of the $10Million Radar for the LSK int’l Airport. Actually she got rewarded by being appointed minister. Old habits die hard.
LUNGU/RB can’t fire DORA, a wako-ni-wako. They have time to crook Malawi, time for S_excapades to Las-Vegas, time to steal other peoples conmen husbands BUT have no time to deliver farming inputs, fight army worms, anthrax, stalk borer & soon to come grain borer.
The independent media needs to did who the real owners of Transglobe are. I won’t be surprised if it belongs to her Kasai BEN-10, Mulabana or one of LUNGU’s stooge. Maybe thats REAL why they are busy shutting down Post/Mast, so that we only watch the DeadNBC version of their looting scandals…
Maloza you’re right & in fact it was $25million which bandit Dora Siliti was involved.
Visionless Lungu won’t do anything~they are friends in corruption & crime.
What did you expect from this woman with the terrible record from MMD days over procurement of airport radar. Only a corrupt & uncaring government can be comfortable appointing such an individual to such a key post.
Ba Dora Bena! Awe mwandini. Always in Scandals they keep on appointing her in Ministerial Positions. Shame, Shame? Shame. Chi shameneni Icho!!!!!!!!!!!!
President Lungu should fire Dora immediately we know she is innocent until proved guilty same way Chishimba Kambwli was fired on allegations. No action on Siliya would be perceived as wako ni wako at play. No silence Mr President I’m sure you have been informed about madam Dora.