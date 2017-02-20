Dora Siliya found wanting in the Malawi Parliamentary report over Maizegate

The Malawian Joint Committee of Parliament tasked to probe the Maize scandal has revealed that Zambia’s Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya flouted legal procedures when she instructed her Permanent Secretary to issue a Maize export permit of 50,000 metric tonnes to Transglobe Export Produce Ltd when the firm did not legally qualify.

The Committee which tabled its report on Wednesday in the National Assembly stated that Transglobe did not qualify for an export permit because it was not a registered tax payer in Zambia.

The Committee further found that Transglobe wrongly and fraudulently involved the Malawian Minister of Agriculture Dr. George Chaponda to get it business so that it could supply up to 50, 000 metric tonnes to Malawi.

It said that in this wrongful activity, Dr. Chaponda was aided by Ms. Siliya who instructed her Permanent Secretary to issue Transglobe with a maize export permit illegally.

The Committee has since recommended that Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika should publicly censures Dr. George Chaponda for his wrongful and illegal involvement in the procurement of the maize from Zambia so as to benefit Transglobe.

It said the Malawi Police Service and the Anti-Corruption Bureau should investigate Dr. Chaponda for possible misuse or abuse of public office.

The Committee also recommended that that the Director of Public Prosecutions should seriously consider bringing charges perjury against officers who had lied under oath when they testified to the Committee.

