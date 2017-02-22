2017 U20 AFCON UPDATE: Cameroon date Red Arrows in friendly

Cameroon Under-20 will play Red Arrows in a training game in Lusaka.

The match will be played on Thursday morning in a 10h00 kickoff at Nkoloma Stadium.

Cameroon were the first team to arrive after landing in Lusaka at midnight on Monday for the 2017 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations that Zambia will host from February 26 to March 12.

They will after the friendly travel to Ndola where they will be based and play their Group B games at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Cameroon will play South Africa in their opening match on February 27.

Sudan and Senegal are their other Group B opponents.