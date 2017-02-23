New MMD Die Hard Youths National Coordinator urges President Lungu to Fire Dora Siliya

New MMD Die Hard Youths National Coordinator Gerald Chiluba has called on Republican President Edgar Lungu to fire Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya so as to pave way for investigations in her involvement of the Maizegate scandal which has led to her counterpart from Malawi being fired.

Mr Chiluba who has taken over the controversial Youth wing of the MMD which has remained dormant after the now Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo left the party said the Minister was cited in the report by the commission of enquiry in Malawi And should therefore be relieved of her duties so that the ACC can clear her of any wrong doing in the exportation of maize to Malawi.

He said the committee that found the Minister of Agriculture in Malawi Dr George Chaponda guilty of wrong doing cited Ms Siliya to have aided him in the fraudulent activities.

“We the MMD Die Hard Youths would like to appeal to Edgar Lungu to relieve Hon Dora Siliya from her duties to pave way for investigations.

“Dora Siliya has been cited by the commission of enquiry report which was instituted in Malawi to investigate the transaction of maize between Zambia and Malawi, that she worked in collaboration with the now fired Minister of Agriculture in Malawi to sale maize at an exorbitant price.

“It is for this reason that we want to appeal to the conscious of his excellence president Edgar Chagwa Lungu to immediately relieve Dora Siliya from her duties with immediate effect, as it is now a public secret that the minister was at the centre stage of this fraudulent transaction,” he said.

He further said not firing Ms Siliya has the potential of portraying the country as a corrupt nation hence eroding investor confidence.

“We want to further encourage the president to use his executive powers to bring integrity and confidence in the government system because her active involvement in the matter as greater potential to portray Zambia as a corrupt nation thereby reducing investor confidence,” he said.

The committee which was tasked to investigate the importation of maize by the Malawi government from Zambia “found that in his wrongful endeavour, Hon. Dr. George Chaponda was aided by the Zambian Minister of Agriculture who instructed her Permanent Secretary to issue Transglobe with a maize export permit for 50, 000 MT when Transglobe did not legally qualify for one on account of not being a registered taxpayer in Zambia.”

And opposition UPP leader Savior Chishimba says his party has started the process of assisting President Edgar Lungu to fire Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya.

Dr Chishimba who was warned and cautioned by the Anti-Corruption Commission on Wednesday for his role in the OYDC financial scandal when he served as Chairman commend the Commission for doing its very best under intense political pressure by the state to silence the press and political leaders by abusing the ACC.

Dr Chishimba commended Malawian President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika for the bold step he took to appoint a commission of inquiry as well as permit the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to freely investigate.

“We recommended that since the two presidents enjoyed the immunity, for now, let them fire the two ministers of agriculture as well as ADMARC and ZCF officials. We also recommended that criminal investigations should not be hindered by the two presidents.

President Mutharika has fired Dr. George Chaponda his closest ally. He has also suspended the management of ADMARC. President Lungu is doing the opposite – he is busy abusing the ACC to waste our time through baseless charges that are reminiscent of colonial times when freedom fighters were persecuted for fighting for their God given rights,” Dr Chishimba said.

“Ever since the UPP reported the K345 million maizegate case, with hard and indisputable evidence, to both the Zambian and Malawian investigative authorities, President Lungu embarked on an embarrassing smear campaign against the UPP leadership using a useless newspaper which is not even worthy to be used as toilet paper as well as through paid poverty-stricken stooges.”

Meanwhile, in Malawi, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday found thousands of dollars and millions of Kwachas stashed inside suitcases hidden in the bedroom of sacked Malawian Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development George Chaponda, during a search of a home in Lilongwe.

During the search at offices of Admarc, the bureau searched and confiscated computers and several files.

The graft busting body carried out the operation as part of the investigations into the maize procurement deal by Admarc from Zambia.

Among others, ACB investigators searched the houses of Admarc chief executive officer Foster Mulumbe and his director of operations Feckson Kantonga.

Mulumbe is currently on forced leave he was given by Admarc board of directors to pave the way for investigations.

