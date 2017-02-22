First Lady Esther Lungu feasts Misisi compound

In a motherly gesture, First Lady Esther Lungu feasted hundreds of households in Misisi compound where beneficiaries received food packs.

And Misisis community nutrition outreach programme director Dr Beatrice Amadi thanked the First Lady for donating food hampers to the outreach programme.

Mrs Lungu dished out the food packs through her Esther Lungu Foundation Trust ‘s Misisi community nutrition outreach programme valued over forty thousand Kwacha.

Two hundred households who are under the Misisi community nutrition outreach programme are expected to benefit from the donation.

Speaking during the handover ceremony held at St Lawrence Catholic Church in Lusaka, Mrs. Lungu said the fight against malnutrition should not be left to the ministry of health only.

Mrs. Lungu said malnutrition is a multi-sectoral issues which needs concerted effort in addressing the high cases of malnutrition.

She expressed optimism that with concerted effort childhood morality from malnutrition can be reduced in communities.

Mrs. Lungu said individuals and organisations have a key role to play in preventing and managing malnutrition.

The First Lady said her foundation decided to donate to the Misisi community nutrition outreach programme because of the many households who are benefiting from the outreach programme.

Mrs. Lungu said there is need to empower economically households which are adversely affected by nutrition.

She explained that empowering households affected by malnutrition is key in reducing poverty in communities.

Meanwhile the First Lady has urged mothers to eat locally available foods which highly rich in nutrition.

Mrs Lungu noted that indigenous foods if well prepared have the potential to eradicate malnutrition among the affected children.

And Misisis community nutrition outreach programme director Dr Beatrice Amadi thanked the First Lady for donating food hampers to the outreach programme.

Dr Amadi disclosed that the outreach programme is aimed at reducing high cases of malnutrition recorded in Misisi and Kuku compounds.

She further informed the First Lady that over 2000 children have been enrolled under the project which was launched in 2009.

Meanwhile speaking at the same function, Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention acting country director Margo Riggs said her organization is pleased to provide support to Misisis community nutrition outreach programme.

She pledged to continue rendering support to the outreach programme so that more people can benefit from the programme.

And Chawama area Member of Parliament Lawrence Sichalwe assured the First Lady that the donation will go a long way in curbing malnutrition in Kuku, Misisi and surrounding communities.