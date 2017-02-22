The Mast issue has nothing to do with freedom of the press, it is purely a legal matter-Mulenga



MINISTER of Information and Broadcasting Services Kampamba Mulenga says the seizure of a printing machine for The Mast newspaper which is believed to belong to the Post Newspapers Limited (in liquidation) must not be politicised because it has nothing to do with Government but the liquidators.

Ms Mulenga said the matter surrounding The Mast has nothing to do with freedom of the press as it is purely a legal matter.

“Everyone knows the issues surrounding this issue and I do not want to comment any further because it is before the courts,” Ms Mulenga said.

The minister was responding to a question during a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday.

Ms Mulenga said Government will continue promoting press freedom in both public and private media institutions.

She said Government is not undermining the freedom of the press as perceived by some sections of society, hence its decision to give licences to radio and television stations.

Ms Mulenga said Government values the press and its work but will not protect those bent on destroying the nation.

“The media must give positive and factual information to help build the nation and not destroy it,” Ms Mulenga said.

She said Government will continue protecting journalists against any form of harassment as they are cardinal to national development.