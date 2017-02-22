The Mast issue has nothing to do with freedom of the press, it is purely a legal matter-Mulenga

MINISTER of Information and Broadcasting Services Kampamba Mulenga says the seizure of a printing machine for The Mast newspaper which is believed to belong to the Post Newspapers Limited (in liquidation) must not be politicised because it has nothing to do with Government but the liquidators.
Ms Mulenga said the matter surrounding The Mast has nothing to do with freedom of the press as it is purely a legal matter.
“Everyone knows the issues surrounding this issue and I do not want to comment any further because it is before the courts,” Ms Mulenga said.
The minister was responding to a question during a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday.
Ms Mulenga said Government will continue promoting press freedom in both public and private media institutions.
She said Government is not undermining the freedom of the press as perceived by some sections of society, hence its decision to give licences to radio and television stations.
Ms Mulenga said Government values the press and its work but will not protect those bent on destroying the nation.
“The media must give positive and factual information to help build the nation and not destroy it,” Ms Mulenga said.
She said Government will continue protecting journalists against any form of harassment as they are cardinal to national development.
Can we seize printing machines that print PF chitenges too? Its a legal matter bcoz PF has been impoverishing Zambians since 2011.
So why is Tenant’s wife making conclusions if case is by court? Is she the judge to determine that Mmembe’s case is not political?
Sorry ex-wife, I didn’t know they divorced way back. I can imagine why. Instead of supporting fellow media woman Mutinta, this female minister is just sitting in office reading LT.
That FEMALE information minister would have been one bailing out fellow woman from cells.
We want to see Mulenga visit The Mast Newspaper Editors, offering solidarity.
And she surely thinks we are all stupid….
Yet another hunger stricken, clueless, job seeker who does not even have the sense to know that having been appointed by yours truly Vodiga Rungu, she is not qualified to comment on this matter. It is called conflict of interest Ms Mulenga please. Anyway, you must serve your appointing authority and your belly.
And if the matter is entirely legal, why pursue and harass the wife in an attempt to get at the husband who you full well know is not in the country??
She thinks we were born yesterday, it is happening right in your face and during your watch. The policemen who went to rough up someone’s wife are under your payroll and charge. Their actions need to be condemned even if someone owes that does not mean they lose all their rights and privileges, get to be thrown in jail for an order not addressed to them. We all know the police, judicial system and jail is now primarily used to punish opponents and not protect anyone including journalists. I wouldn’t be a policeman in Zambia, they are poorly paid and made to do all the dirty work for other people. You will find these poor policemen busy begging for bribes from detainees and fellow citizens.
Well if an “innocent” wife knows her company is using equipment belonging to a company jn liquidation as revealed by the unpaid workers and then tears a search warrant she invites the law to visit her. ZRA are not the only ones owed but the long suffering workers as well “pay back the money”
Have ZNBC, Times of Zambia, Daily Mail and Lamise paid their taxes? Have the ministers who got illegally salaries refunded them as stated by the courts? What has been grabbed from these? We dont see any hordes of armed cops going to their homes harassing their wives. You are just raising sympathy for Mmembe
This is not a Tax Issue but a political issue. ZRA is owed Tax money by so many debtors including the Mines. If its a Tax Issue why single out the Post and the Mast? Why personalise the issue and destroy the Fred Mmembe Family? We know that this is a Press Freedom issue. The govt does not want the Mast to cover the Presidential and MPs Petitions in the Courts. The By-Elections are coming and the Petitioners after 6 months seeking Justice in the Lungu Courts to no avail is taking the Petition to International Courts for a Hearing and the Lungu Regime does not want the Mast to cover the Proceedings. The ICC Exit is also coming up. The illegitimate and dictatorial Lungu govt wants to muzzle the Press and suppress Press Freedom.
Anyone supporting Fred and wife should have their brains checked by a qualified dentist.
Anyone not supporting Fred and wife does not need a doctor but a doctor needs them urgently before the situ worsens