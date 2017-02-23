Govt to ‘ guard’ girls in abusive relationships

Government says it is coordinating the anti-gender based violence act which will correct young girls from engaging in abusive relationships.

Minister of Gender Victoria Kalima says her ministry was reviewing the Act to protect young girls especially of school going age from being abused during relationships which she said contributes to the rise of sexually transmitted diseases like HIV/AIDS, among others.

ZANIS reports the minister saying during an interview in Lusaka today that girls account for 71 percent of new infections among adolescents in the sub-Saharan Africa of which this should change.

She attributed the high rates of HIV/AIDS to low self-esteem and lack of confidence in women as well as limited or zero negotiating skills for safe sex.

She said the dreams program will go a long way in contributing to the reduction if not the elimination of new infections among women adolescents.

And National Arts Council Chairperson Mulenga Kapwepwe said in the past ten years, Lubuto Library partners has been serving the most marginalized African children and youths in the country.

Ms Kapwepwe, who is also Lubuto Library Partners Advisory board member, added that through its unique model, beneficiaries are able to develop the knowledge and skills that reconnect them to their culture, respective communities thereby enable them to fully participate in society.

The Lubuto libraries has had more than Eight Hundred and Twenty one thousand five hundred and eight (821, 538) visits of which Three Hundred and Six Thousand Three Hundred and Ninety Six (306, 396) visits were by girls.

Speaking earlier, Lubuto Library Partners Country Director Kasonde Mukonde said that his institution provides an open system of libraries and accessible services to children in order for them to become better citizens.

Mr. Kasonde said public libraries are a platform for linking high-risk girls to the information and services that empower them to develop life skills, avoid HIV infection and stay in schools.

He has since announce that Lubuto Library Partners will over the next course of two years target at least 20, 00 young girls aged between 15-24 years through libraries in Lusaka.